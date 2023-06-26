Editorial: Powell River Minor Hockey girls program is thriving





While the progress made in girls’ hockey is commendable, there are still challenges that need to be addressed

Canada is a nation synonymous with ice hockey. The sport has contributed to the country’s identity and has become deeply ingrained in its cultural fabric. There has been a notable rise in the popularity and recognition of girls’ hockey. This rise marks a significant shift in gender dynamics and offers our country an opportunity to champion equality, empowerment and inclusiveness within its beloved national winter sport. The benefits of girls’ hockey extend far beyond the ice rink. Sports have been proven to improve physical and mental well-being and promote discipline, teamwork and leadership skills. Canada has produced exceptional talent in women’s hockey, with athletes going on to represent their country on the international stage. The rise of female superstars like Hayley Wickenheiser and Marie-Philip Poulin are inspiring young girls across the country to dream big and chase their goals. These role models demonstrate the skills and dedication it takes to succeed in the sport and embody the values ​​of perseverance and determination, motivating a new generation of aspiring athletes. While the progress made in girls’ hockey is commendable, there are still challenges that need to be addressed. Equity in resources, funding and opportunities must be a priority. Opportunity is exactly what local coach Julie Venselaar, along with a team of volunteers, provides through the girls’ program in Powell River Minor Hockey. Who knows where the next Wickenheiser or Poulin will be developed? It could be here. But more importantly, by investing in resources and opportunities for female players, we can continue to pave the way for young girls to thrive both on and off the ice at the local, state and federal levels. By actively participating in hockey, young girls develop self-confidence, perseverance and resilience. Those traits transcend the boundaries of the sport and have a positive impact on their personal and professional lives. By closing the gender gap in hockey, Canada can serve as a beacon of progress and demonstrate its commitment to gender equality. As the sport continues to grow, efforts should be made to ensure that girls from different backgrounds and communities have equal access to the sport. By fostering a supportive environment, hockey can bring people together. It is imperative that we defend and support the aspirations of our young female athletes. Through the power of play, we can forge a country where gender is no longer a barrier, and every girl can chase her dreams with unwavering determination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prpeak.com/opinion/editorial-powell-river-minor-hockeys-girls-program-flourishes-7197049 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos