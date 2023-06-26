Julien Alfred named a finalist for The Bowerman Award





Austin, Texas The University of Texas Track & Field Sprinting Sensation and 2023 USTFCCCA Indoor and Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year Julian Alfred has been selected as one of three finalists for the highest individual award from The Bowerman Award in athletics. The 14-time All-American had a historic season for the Longhorns, winning four NCAA individual titles and defending the 4×100 relay title on his way to leading Texas to its fifth NCAA outdoor team title. Her victories speak for themselves. Alfred went undefeated in the indoor 60-meter dash, breaking her own collegiate record six times this season (6.94, 6.96, 6.97, 7.00, 7.02, 7.03). She now has nine of the top-10 fastest times in collegiate history in the event. She finished her indoor campaign with the collegiate record in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 22.01 seconds. She is the first Big 12 woman to win both titles at NCAAs and only the third national-level female sprinter to complete the double in the past 25 years. There was no delay once she was outside. Alfred went undefeated in the 100 meters two seasons in a row and defended her NCAA title with a time of 10.72w the fastest all-conditions time in NCAA history. She is only the sixth woman to ever defend 100m titles and the first in conference history. Her work was not done there as she later completed the double again and won the 200 meters again with another all-conditions best time of 21.73.w. Alfred became the first collegian since 2016 to win both events. The St. Lucia native ran the first leg of the championship team in the 4×100-meter relay that broke the collegiate record three times this season. The Longhorn women went undefeated all year in the 4×100, winning all five races with ease. Their best time of the season came at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the semifinals with a time of 41.55. This season, Alfred also led the Longhorns to their fourth straight Big 12 outdoor title and was awarded the High Point Scorer of the Meet award, with a score of 22.5 points. She was also part of the 4×200 and sprint medley relay teams that set collegiate records at the 2023 Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays. Alfred is the fourth woman from Texas to be named a finalist, joining 2016 winner Courtney Okolo, who was a two-time finalist, 2021 finalist Tara Davis, and 2009 finalist Destinee Hooker. She will be joined by fellow finalists Jasmine Moore from Florida and Britton Wilson from Arkansas. Online fan voting begins on Tuesday, June 27 at 3 p.m. CT and the winners will be announced on Thursday, December 14 at the annual USTFCCCA convention in Aurora, Colo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/6/26/track-field-cross-country-julien-alfred-named-finalist-for-the-bowerman-award.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos