Racism and sexism are rampant in English cricket, reports show

Racism and sexism are rife and ingrained in English cricket, with discrimination ingrained in the game’s structures, according to a highly anticipated independent report on the sport’s culture and governance. The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket on Tuesday said the game needed urgent reform after finding that racism was entrenched, women were being marginalized and class barriers ignored. While ICEC praised some of the progress made by the England and Wales Cricket Board in recent years, ICEC called for a new regulator to boost confidence in the sport as the dual role of the current governing bodies of promoter and regulator could give rise to conflicts of interest. Racism, class discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted. The game needs to face the fact that it’s not a joke or a few bad apples, said ICEC president Cindy Butts. Discrimination is both overt and ingrained in the structures and processes within cricket. The ECB commissioned the report in November 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in the US in May of that year. Cindy Butts, Chairman of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket Josimar Senior/PA Interest in the review soared after a racism scandal at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, brought to light by former player Azeem Rafiq, resulted in six ex-cricketers being sanctioned earlier this year. The ICEC said the amount of evidence submitted had increased significantly after Rafiq gave scathing personal testimony in November 2021 to the abuse he had suffered from MPs throughout his career. A parliamentary committee later recommended that government funding be withheld from the game until it had proven its ability to tackle racism. As part of the assessment, the ICEC received evidence from more than 4,000 people, including players and coaches at all levels of the sport. One in two of those who responded to the call said they had experienced some form of discrimination. Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq revealed a racism scandal at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club Caught Light Photography Limited/Alamy

One respondent, described as an Asian (Pakistani) former player, said his teammates threw bacon sandwiches at him and poured alcohol on him. All the stories that Azeem Rafiq talks about, that all happened to me. All the abuse, the isolation, the hatred, he said. A current female professional player said she was told she was the type of pretty girl we want on billboards. She added, it makes you feel like you’re there because of how you look rather than how you play. Richard Thompson, president of the ECB, apologized unreservedly and said the report was very uncomfortable to read, but promised it would act as a wake-up call. Recommended We will use this moment to reset cricket. This cannot and will not be a quick fix, we must take the time to make meaningful structural reforms, he wrote in a letter to Butts. Cricket has been here before. This time our response will be different. The ICEC made 44 recommendations, including a review of the pay structure in women’s cricket, a complete overhaul of the talent pathway for young players to encourage meritocracy, and an effort to revitalize the game within black communities. The ECB said it would spend three months reviewing the findings before deciding on an action plan to implement the recommendations.

