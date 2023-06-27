Virginia Tech Football Announces Support Staff Additions and Changes





Diverse backgrounds in NFL, Big Ten, ACC and College Football Playoff, including three national championships highlighted in new hires Football

26-6-2023 14:30:00

SWARTSBURG Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry announced several changes and additions to its football support staff. The talented group has years of experience with Power Five programs including Wisconsin, Clemson, West Virginia and Penn State. Virginia Tech football coachannounced several changes and additions to its football support staff. The talented group has years of experience with Power Five programs including Wisconsin, Clemson, West Virginia and Penn State. Jan Johnson transitions from his defensive analyst role to a graduate assistant position Rob Tak takes on a new role as a graduate assistant, after serving on the player staff. In addition, Pry added Rashid Ibrahim as a graduate assistant and Brandon McCombs as an analyst for special teams. “Jan and Rob are extremely smart individuals who have been in our program and understand our culture and vision,” says Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said. “It’s exciting to see their passion for the game and I can’t wait to see them grow as they take the next step in their coaching journey.” Pry continued, “We are delighted to welcome Rachid and Brandon to Blacksburg. They are both highly motivated and pay great attention to detail. With their deep experience in highly successful Power Five programs, they will be a great asset to the preparation of our team. us with a competitive edge.” Johnson(Mohnton, Pa., Governor Mifflin)spent the 2022 season as a defensive analyst at Tech. He played linebacker for Pry at Penn State from 2015-19, where he was a member of the 2016 Big Ten Championship team. Johnson played in two New Year’s Six bowl games, the post-season 2016 Rose Bowl and the 2019 Cotton Bowl As team captain as a senior in 2019, he started all 13 games, earning honorable mention All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and the media. Additionally, in 2015, Johnson was a heavyweight on Penn State’s national championship-winning wrestling squad. He was a member of the Tennessee Titans practice squad in 2021 after joining the Houston Texans in the NFL in 2020 as a free agent. Johnson graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in management and organizational leadership. Branch(Baltimore, Maryland, Gilman)spent last season as a player personnel assistant for the Hokies. He joined Pry’s staff after spending four years at West Virginia State, where he was the safety and corner coach, managed its position rooms, and developed all conference athletes, in addition to assisting on special teams. Branch also served as the lead recruiter for athletics in the admissions department. He won a national championship while playing for James Madison in 2016, where he played two seasons at safety. Branch concluded his playing career at West Virginia State where he was a team captain and earned the program’s MVP award. Abraham(Rockville, Maryland, Avalon)was a standout running back in both Pittsburgh and Wisconsin, appearing in 42 career games. As a senior with the Badgers in 2017, he served as the first third-down back, recording 28 carries for 130 rushing yards, finishing the season with a New Year’s Six bowl appearance in the Orange Bowl. Ibrahim rushed for 399 yards on 60 carries in two seasons of action in Pittsburgh. He spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant with Wisconsin. Born in Rockville, Maryland, Ibrahim earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Pittsburgh before earning a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from Wisconsin in 2019. Johnson and Ibrahim join Austin Fields who continues to work as a certified assistant with the offensive line and line coach Ron Krook . McCombs(Easley, SC, Easley)spent 13 seasons full-time with Clemson, the last 10 of which were as assistant for special teams analysis. six CFP berths and two national championships. During that time, Clemson finished in the top half of the ACC on kickoffs seven times, including leading the conference and finishing 13th in the nation with 17.56 yards allowed per return in 2019. McCombs began his career as a student assistant at Clemson in 2005 and served as a player development coach in the strength training space from 2010 to 2012. He received a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Clemson in 2009.

