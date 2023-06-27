Pittsburgh Penguins appoint Vukie Mpofu as Director of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs





The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Vukie Mpofu as Director of Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs. Mpofu will assist the Penguins hockey department in negotiating contracts, provide expertise on the salary cap and collective bargaining agreement, and help lead the Penguins hockey research and development department. We are very pleased that Vukie Mpofu joins the Penguins management team today. Vukie has had great experience with Vegas and Los Angeles in recent seasons after graduating from law school at UCLA, said Kyle Dubas, president of Hockey Operations at Penguins. While completing this assignment, Vukie was highly recommended by everyone he interacted with in the game and was very impressive throughout. He has great potential and we look forward to welcoming him to Pittsburgh. Mpofu had served in a similar role with the Los Angeles Kings for the past two seasons under the title of Hockey Operations Director, with the Kings going 91-52-21 during his time there. Prior to that, he worked with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020-21 as a legal intern. He had a bit of a playing career, even playing 69 games as a winger in the Western Hockey League with the Red Deer Rebels in 2012/13 and 2013/14, scoring nine goals and six assists for 15 points in that span. He also played one playoff game for the Rebels in 2014 where he was held pointless. Mpofu is another addition to the new Penguins staff under Dubas, who was hired as President of Hockey Operations in early June. Dubas had replaced Brian Burke in that position after Burke was fired along with general manager Ron Hextall as the Penguins missed the playoffs for the first time since 2006. The Pens finished the 2022-23 season with a 41-30-11 record, only good enough for fifth in the Metropolitan Division, placing one point behind the Florida Panthers for the final wild card spot.

