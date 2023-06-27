English cricket condemned as racist, sexist and classist in damning new report | British news

Institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination are entrenched and widespread in English cricket, a report found.

Having received evidence and recommendations, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has acted on one recommendation: say sorry.

“We certainly apologize to anyone who has felt left out or discriminated against,” ECB President Richard Thompson told Sky News. “It was very shocking to read those lived experiences clearly — to read what people went through in a way they never should have.”

More than 4,000 people provided evidence to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) that found:

• Half of the respondents have experienced discrimination

• Racism is deeply rooted in cricket

• Women are marginalized and routinely experience sexism

• Little or no attention to tackling class barriers

• Complaint systems are confusing and not fit for purpose

• Equity, diversity and inclusion need to be significantly improved

It was the 2020 murder of George Floyd and the global outcry over institutionalized racism that prompted the ECB to commission Cindy Butts with a report.

Around the same time, Azeem Rafiq called out racism in cricket here. The Islamophobia he faced and the passivity that followed was not confined to Yorkshire alone in a sport riddled with injustice and inequality.

“All the stories that Azeem Rafiq talks about, that all happened to me,” a former player of Pakistani descent told investigators.

“All the abuse, the isolation, the hatred. [Teammates] poured alcohol on me. They threw bacon sandwiches at me. I’ve lived with that and never talked to anyone about it.”

The frustrations of reporting abuse were evident in the account of a recreational player of Indian descent.

“Myself and a fellow player were called terrorists after a game,” he said. “We complained to the opposition chairman and after an initial apology, the chairman decided he wanted to defend the person who made the comment and that we were trying to defame the club and they were the victims.”

The ICEC report now spans more than 300 pages and highlights issues that were not adequately addressed after an earlier ECB racism report 24 years ago.

“I think it’s absolutely disgraceful,” Ms Butts told Sky News. “It was really hard to find evidence that it was handled properly. That’s really disappointing. And it needs to be addressed now.”

Drinking culture a ‘barrier to inclusion’

The report is released in the middle of the men’s and women’s Ashes series, highlighting issues that need to be addressed.

Australia’s men celebrated winning their first Test by drinking beer on the pitch and drinking culture in cricket is described as a “barrier to inclusion” in the report.

It’s not just about ending “boyish behaviour” – it’s pushing for equal pay for female players by 2030.

And the sport should become cheaper and more accessible to children from lower socioeconomic backgrounds in public schools – ending the favorable trajectories for private school students.

The report says: “Our evidence shows that elitism coexists with entrenched and widespread forms of structural and institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination throughout the game.”

The committee recommends that after 2023 annual matches between the schools of Eton and Harrow and the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge should no longer be played at Lord’s, which is owned by Marylebone Cricket Club.

The hope is that they will be replaced by national public school finals for under-15s and a national finals competition for college teams – involving both women’s and men’s teams.

But Ms. Butts does not believe a new national governing body is needed.

“I believe they are determined to make the necessary changes,” said Ms Butts. “We have not shied away from saying that the ECB itself needs to undertake major reforms in the way it fulfills its regulatory role, demonstrating its commitment to equity issues.

“There are training needs. For example, we talk about the lack of racial literacy within the ECB.

“So there are a number of things that I think point to ways that we’ve recommended that the ECB can improve. I don’t think dissolving the ECB at this stage will help achieve all the really important things that we think right now it must happen.”