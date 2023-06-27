Sports
USC Football Recruiting: Watch Four-Star WR Ryan Pellum Commit To Trojans With Help From Son
USC Football added another major piece to the 2024 recruiting class on Monday with the deployment of a four-star wide receiver Ryan Pellum. Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 100 overall prospect for the 2024 recruiting cycle, Pellum chose the Trojans over Pac-12 rival Oregon.
He got some help from his family during his announcement by dressing his infant son in clothes that read “Fight On!”. The pass-catcher’s decision came after scheduled official visits to both the Dukes and Trojans this month. He was on the USC campus the weekend of June 17 and had a trip to Oregon planned for the past weekend.
While USC failed to make it through Pellum’s top 10 finalists earlier in its recruitment, a strong push from coach Lincoln Riley and assistant Dennis Simmons ultimately led to Pellum choosing his hometown Trojans over the Ducks.
“I really clicked with the coaches and that relationship grew every time I was around them.” Pellum told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “I think a big problem in the beginning, with USC not being high on my list, was a little miscommunication between us. Once we started talking and they told me I was a high priority and showed me too, it went I like the idea of playing for Coach Riley and Coach Simmons and playing close to home is definitely a plus.”
Pellum becomes the fourth player in the top 100 of the 247Sports Composite to tie with USC in the 2024 recruiting class. His addition moves the Trojans up three spots to No. 8 in the team class standings, just behind Oregon. If he signs with USC, he will be part of the team’s first season in the Big Ten.
