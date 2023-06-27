Social media responds to the Orono girls hockey report – The Rink Live





Social media exploded after Jess Myers’ report about Orono hockey coach Larry Olimb, who quit his job after mounting pressure from the players’ parents. Under pressure from some of the team’s parents to change his coaching style and his interactions with the players, Larry made Olimb a tentative offer to resign in mid-April. Although he had made it clear to the school’s athletic director that he would like to remain Oronos coach, the parent group insisted that Olimbs’ offer to leave was binding and could not be taken back. As of mid-June, the school has not released any information about a new coach. The following are some social media posts about the story: I took 3. Larry took 1. Well done fellow Orono parents. Good luck getting another NHler to coach. I hope I can find out who said it. I’ll tell them every game next year: they just don’t have it as parents. I hope they can walk away and learn from it. https://t.co/7106kcPc6m — Mark Parrish (@MarkDParrish) June 23, 2023 For a small group of parents (usually the wealthiest), high school sports are never about winning the team, but only about their child. They would rather lose as long as their child gets their way. And they will sabotage other kids if they go! I saw it in baseball. https://t.co/Q01dOyblQZ — The Matt McNeil Show (@MattMcNeilShow) June 24, 2023 Larry Olimb showed respect even as people took every step to try and kill his character and his job as Orono’s HC. Think about that for a second, would you treat it as respectfully as Larry Olimb did? Just some food for thought… https://t.co/2H78fpkTCR — Derek Felska (@CreaseAndAssist) June 24, 2023 This exact article is exactly why it’s hard for teams to find good coaches these days. Parents need to take a back seat and let coaches do what they were hired to do as a coach.

I promise you that your children will not learn and grow if their parents fight and struggle for them https://t.co/CUAm3qmus5 — Dani Brodzinski (Cameranesi) (@DaniCam9) June 24, 2023 All that was asked of me when Larry agreed to share his story was that I protect the players, who are innocent in all this mess. Printing the names of the parents would have hurt their children in the first place and even after leaving Olimb would not have. I stand behind my story. https://t.co/4Tj6lHEvGh — Jess Myers (@JessRMyers) June 23, 2023 The fact that someone told Larry Olimb that you just don’t have it. regarding coaching ice hockey may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/Mws3N3uWYo — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) June 24, 2023 I realize a lot of people will read this and throw it at “crazy parents,” but people should also read how the administration did nothing to stop the nutrition frenzy. Instead, they gave them torches and pitchforks. Larry Olimb deserved better. Call it what it is, a vendetta. https://t.co/a7i4lMIJ9l — Derek Felska (@CreaseAndAssist) June 23, 2023 Be better hockey parents!!! This is terrible! 24-4-4 season for Larry Olimb and parents told him to resign https://t.co/AgrDG56CLX — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) June 23, 2023 Any college coach who watches Orono GH players won’t find it hard to figure out who the parents are behind this. Daughters will no longer be on coaches radars, (probably never have been) Jess and Larry are all class for not naming them. The hockey world is small. — Mo Greiner (@MoHardwick27) June 23, 2023

Rob Beer is the digital content manager of Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also helps with other content produced by Forum Communications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therinklive.com/high-school/minnesota-hockey/minnesota-girls/social-media-reacts-to-the-orono-girls-hockey-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos