



They may not have the pace of the Australian Ashes team or carry the weight of a nation, but this squad of veteran cricketers is just as committed to picking up a win or two against the Poms. Most important points: The Australian veteran cricket team is on its way to England for the Gray Ashes

The team plays 15 games in 30 days Captain Eric Higgins is confident in taking a few victories The Gray Ashe is about to launch the UK for over 60s representative cricket. The Australian side has only tied one series since the competition began in 2011. Retired New South Wales beef farmer Eric Higgins will captain the squad and says they have a fighting chance against their arch-rivals this year. “It’s an honor and a privilege,” he said. “I actually feel very confident. Australia’s Over-60s cricket team took part in the Gray Ashes on English soil in 2019. ( ) “I will be very disappointed if we don’t do well because this is a good team. “I have 18 guys transferring and about 60 guys nominated for the squad.” One month tour The tour includes matches in Scotland and Wales and five one-day international matches. National Representatives Claude Orlando, Peter Heading and Glenn Richardson. ( ) Some of the players on the team will be competing for their first Australian cap, including top Tasmanian batsman and leg spinner Peter Heading. The agricultural consultant has been playing cricket since he was 15 and is looking forward to the month-long journey. “In total we play 15 games in 30 days,” he said. “It’s an 18-man squad and that’s good because you have to let your body rest a bit. “Fifteen games in 30 days would almost kill me.” Glenn Richardson prior to his third Gray Ashes UK tour. ( ) Special Cornish beer Fellow Tasmanian and middle-order batsman Glenn Richardson will take on the role of medico for the side. The Launceston-based GP is heading off on his third Gray Ashes tour. “What we really need is a masseuse,” he said. “I’ve packed bandages and extra meds, so hopefully that’s all we need.” Richardson says that while the British are great competitors, they also have hospitality appeal. “In Cornwall they made a special beer to go with the Cornish pasties especially for the event, which is great,” he said. The first game is on July 3 in Sussex. The Over-70s national team will compete in the Silver Ashes in the UK in August.

