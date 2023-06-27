Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart and Top 150: One player from each position to trade for training camp

This past week I updated my Dynasty rankings for quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. In each of those pieces, I gave you three to five players that I buy in Dynasty before training camp starts. These are players that I already rank higher than the consensus, and players that I expect to rise in the coming months as well. Of course there is a downside, you have to trade something to get something. Before we get to my updated Dynasty trading chart, here’s one player at each position I trade for camp based on consensus rankings:

My rank: QB14

Consensus: QB9

As a reminder, if I list someone as a sales based on consensus rankings, there are probably some very good reasons to like that player. For Watson, the main reason is that from 2017 through 2020, he looked like one of the best young quarterbacks in football history. But I don’t believe any QB9 ranking takes into account the fact that we haven’t even seen a glimpse of that guy since 2020.

If things go well for Watson, it’s possible he could move up the rankings, but not more than a few places. If he starts 2023 the way he ended 2022, the wheels could fall off completely. I’d rather see the first three quarterbacks drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the consensus rankings suggest you might be able to get something important in that kind of trade. Watson has more disadvantages than advantages.

My rank: RB18

Consensus: RB9

Pollard’s redraft value could be torpedoed faster than anyone else on this list if Dallas signs Dalvin Cook or brings back Ezekiel Elliott. But even if they don’t, Pollard is ranked too high at RB9. Despite his limited track record, Pollard is already 26 years old, which means you’re looking at a span of one to three years with him. While some people would suggest he will be helped by being a backup for so long, limiting wear and tear, I’m much more concerned that he’s never had 240 touches in a season in college or with the pros. Last year Pollard saw more than 170 ball contacts in a season for the first time and his year ended with a serious lower leg injury. I have serious doubts that Dallas will expose him to more than 15 touches per game and I have little confidence that Pollard can handle up to 17 games of that kind of work.

I strongly prefer Josh Jacobs, who is only one spot up on the consensus ranking, which means you might be able to close that deal right away.

My rank: WR28

Consensus: WR18

At 27, Chris Godwin should be in the prime of his career. It’s a shame he’s going to waste one of those best years with Baker Mayfield and/or Kyle Trask throwing football at him. Expect a huge philosophical change in Tampa resulting in 100-200 fewer pass attempts this season. No, that wasn’t a typo. Godwin is not a top-20 receiver for me in redraft this year, and no 27-year-old outside of the top 20 in redraft should be in the top 20 in Dynasty.

There are four rookie receivers I prefer over Godwin in Dynasty, and more than one of them can beat him this season.

My rank: TE7

Consensus: TE5

The touchdowns at the end of 2022 were great, but Kittle totaled 40 or fewer yards in nine of his last 13 games last year, including the playoffs. If he starts like this and doesn’t score like he did late last year, he could fall out of the top 10 tight ends in Dynasty before turning 30 in October. You could now trade Kittle with a contender for Pat Freiermuth-plus. There is a better chance that people will realize that Freiermuth surpasses him this year.

Here’s my updated top 150 and trading chart: