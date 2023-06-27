



NASHVILLE – No surprise, Erik Karlsson is the winner of the 2023 Norris Trophy. Karlsson has been the favorite for most of the season, an all-ages comeback campaign from the 33-year-old defender who had three of his previous four years cut short by injury. Karlsson took home the Best Defenseman award against finalists Cale Makar and Adam Fox, the 2022 and 2021 winners, respectively. He becomes the second San Jose Sharks defenseman to win the Norris, after Brent Burns in 2017. In the end, Karlsson totaled 25 goals and 76 assists in 82 games, the first 100-point campaign for an NHL defenseman since Brian Leetch scored 102 points in 1991–92. Leetch welcomes Karlsson to 100-Point Club: ‘It’s a great achievement’ One of Karlsson’s highlights in an otherwise star-crossed season for the San Jose Sharks: He had 25 points ahead of second-back Josh Morrissey and Quinn Hughes. In November, Karlsson became the first Sharks defenseman to record 20 points or more in a month. From December 3 to January 6, Karlsson enjoyed a 14 game point streak, a franchise record. And my personal favourite: How crazy season is Karlsson having? Tonight is his 5th four-point game of the season. He had 5 four-point games IN HIS CAREER this season. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 2, 2023 Karlsson’s remarkable season has revived his previous dormant trading value. In the summer of 2019, Karlsson signed an eight-year, $92 million contract with the San Jose Sharks, and the deal was considered a millstone as the blueliner endured a string of injury-plagued and relatively unproductive years. But now there is momentum for a trade from Karlsson, despite continuing challenges with the rest of his contract. Karlsson ‘open-minded’ about where he is being traded would go back to Senators If moved this summer, Karlsson would be the first reigning Norris Trophy winner to be handed out since the Montreal Canadiens traded Doug Harvey to the New York Rangers in 1961. Karlsson was also nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league’s most outstanding player, as voted for by the NHLPA, but was defeated by Connor McDavid. How Erik Karlsson of the @SanJoseSharks won the Norris pic.twitter.com/o932Q14PJ0 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 27, 2023 Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

