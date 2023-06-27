The Hong Kong Games are back to share the fun of sport with the community





Professor Patrick Yung revealed the details of the 9th HKG top athletes were appointed as sports ambassadors for the 9th HKG



Organized by the Sports Commission and coordinated by the Community Sports Committee, the biennial Hong Kong Games (HKG) is a major territory-wide sporting event that promotes sportsmanship among the 18 districts. In addition to upholding the spirit of “Sports for All” in various communities, the HKG strives to strengthen the public’s sense of belonging, bring people together to facilitate communication, and promote friendship through sports. The Sports Commission held a launch event last Friday to kick off this major local sporting event. “After a long wait, we are delighted to finally be bringing back the Games and offering our athletes the chance to compete again,” said Professor Patrick Yung, Chair of the 9th HKG Organizing Committee, in his opening address. The launch event also included Mr. William Tong and Mr. David Yip, Executive Advisors to the Organizing Committee; Mr. Eric Fok, vice-chairman of the organizing committee; and mr. Benjamin Hung, Deputy Director of Leisure and Cultural Services (Leisure Services). Sports are for everyone HKG co-organizers include the Home Affairs Department, Leisure and Cultural Services Department, Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, and relevant national sports associations. The district athlete selection for the 9th HKG will take place from July to January next year, while the inter-district sports competitions are scheduled from April 21 to June 9, 2024. The inter-district sports leagues offer a dizzying array of eight sporting events: track and field, badminton, futsal, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball, and the newly added 3-on-3 basketball league to replace the 5-on-5 basketball game. To provide more opportunities for athletes of different age groups, the age requirements for individual sporting events in track and field, swimming, badminton, table tennis and tennis have been updated to include three different age categories: 15 or under, 16 to 17 and 18 and above. To promote the inclusiveness of sports for people with disabilities, the HKG organizes competitions for people with disabilities such as wheelchair basketball, pétanque, swimming and table tennis. Fun and enjoyment In addition to sports competitions, an exciting array of community participation programs are in full swing. Members of the public can look forward to participating in the ‘Star-studded Classroom – Elite Athletes’ demonstration and exchange programs to learn about different sports; they can attend a sports seminar and participate in the 18 districts’ commitment cum cheering team competition, the vitality run, the ‘Sports Legacy – Exercise to get super fit’ to test their fitness; and discover the fun in different sports, but also the HKG Opening and Closing Ceremony, photo competition and guessing games.











As part of the demonstration events at the HKG, women’s futsal, breaking, sport climbing and skateboarding are featured in addition to eight other sports shown at the HKG. To encourage young people to participate in sports, schools will be invited to host the Hong Kong Games Run and Exercise Together during their athletes meet, where students, teachers and parents can run or perform to the upbeat beats of the HKG theme song. Cheering Larry, the HKG’s mascot who won in the public mascot vote in the previous HKG, will also appear in publicity and community participation programs, cheering on the athletes as they compete for trophies in a range of sports categories. Another highlight of this year is the live streaming of the HKG finals matches, allowing audiences to watch and enjoy the Games at home.

