Laura Miller named head coach of Bowdoin Women’s Rugby Program





BRUNSWICK, Maine – Bowdoin College has mentioned Laura Miller as the new head coach of women’s rugby. Miller becomes only the second coach in the program’s history, which dates back to the 1980s and has been one of the country’s few varsity programs since 2002. Most recently, Miller served as the head coach of Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as of 2021, where she served as the founding coach of the women’s rugby program and the co-chair of the student-athlete committee on mental health. “Laura brings an incredible wealth of playing and coaching experience to our women’s rugby program and I am thrilled to have her join our community,” said Ashmead White athletic director Tim Ryan ’98. “Her appreciation for the liberal arts educational experience and providing an environment that both challenges and supports our athletes was evident throughout our conversations and I look forward to supporting her success at Bowdoin.” “I want to thank Tim Ryan and the search committee for this incredible opportunity,” said Miller. “This role was an ambitious one for me and I am honored to lead the Bowdoin women’s rugby team into the next chapter. I would also like to thank MariaBeth And Bob Matthews For their years of service to Bowdoin College, they have made a lasting impact on this program and the women’s rugby community as a whole.” “Bowdoin is a community that reflects my values ​​as a coach, educator and advocate for the liberal arts and I look forward to serving the program with full passion for the development of student-athletes and collegiate women’s rugby.” Prior to her time at Aquinas, Miller was the director of rugby and head coach at Alderson Broaddus University, where she was the founding coach of the men’s and women’s rugby programs. While at Alderson Broaddus she facilitated the elevation of the women’s rugby program to compete in Division II of the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA). In addition to her collegiate head coaching experience, Miller has worked for USA Rugby, as a coach educator and interim Midwest Education Administrator, and has also served as a coach and program director supporting youth rugby in Georgia and Colorado. In addition to her coaching experience, Miller was an outstanding player internationally. Miller was a member of the USA Women’s National 15’s Team from 2010-2016, participating in two World Cup qualifying cycles and earning five caps on three international tours. She also played in London for the Saracens Premiere side, for the Glendale (Colo.) Raptors in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), and for the Washington DC Furies WPL 15’s and 7’s teams. Miller is a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, majoring in Anthropology and minoring in Environmental Studies, while becoming a two-time All-American women’s rugby. She received her Master of Science in Positive Psychology from Life University, where she also served as an assistant rugby coach. Miller takes the helm of a program that has been the best in Division III of the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association in recent seasons. Bowdoin has claimed three consecutive NIRA Division III crowns, including an 8-1 campaign en route to the title last fall.

