Racism ‘entrenched’ in English cricket, reports show





LONDON England cricket chiefs have vowed to reset the game after an independent report on Tuesday said not enough had been done to tackle institutional racism and sexism in the game. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) established the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) in 2021 to investigate issues of diversity, inclusion and equality following a racism scandal. Pakistan-born bowler Azeem Rafiq went public in September 2020 with allegations of racism and bullying related to his two spells in Yorkshire England. Of the more than 4,000 individuals interviewed for the ICEC report, 50 percent described experiencing discrimination in the past five years, with the numbers significantly higher for people from ethnically diverse communities. Women were often treated as second-class citizens, the report found, and also argued that not enough had been done to tackle class barriers, with private schools dominating the road to cricket. Our findings are unequivocal, said ICEC President Cindy Butts. Racism, class discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted. The game has to face that it’s not a joke or a few bad apples. Discrimination is both overt and ingrained in the structures and processes within cricket. A total of 44 recommendations have been made, including a call for equal pay for male and female international players in 2030. According to the report, the average salary for English female players is just over a fifth of that for English males for playing white-ball cricket. ECB President Richard Thompson said the organization would use this moment to reset cricket. On behalf of the ECB and the wider leadership of the game, I apologize unreservedly to anyone who has ever been excluded from cricket or made to feel like they don’t belong, he said. Cricket should be a game for everyone, and we know this hasn’t always been the case. Powerful conclusions in the report also highlight that women and black people have been neglected for too long. We are sincerely sorry about this. Six former Yorkshire players found guilty of using racist language in the Rafiq case were fined by the Cricket Discipline Commission last month. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was cleared of using racist language on a probable basis after choosing to defend himself at a hearing in March. AFP

