The truth behind Sarfaraz’s celebration that denied him the Team India spot revealed | Cricket

The selection committee’s repeated ignorance of Sarfaraz Khan has left a sour taste in the Indian cricket fraternity. For a player who has been extraordinarily consistent with his run tally in domestic cricket over the past three years, making his career First Class average the best of any Indian batsman (50 innings minimum), the fact that Sarfaraz was snubbed most ferociously . However, a BCCI official on Sunday broke silence on the matter, explaining that the selection was due to off-field reasons. But the alleged points against Sarfaraz have been nullified by Mumbai Cricket. Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century on the first day of Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi in January 2023 (PTI)

A conversation with PTI, a BCCI official, on condition of anonymity, revealed that fitness and disciplinary issues both on and off the field led to the selectors repeatedly ignoring him for Test cricket. One of the crucial aspects pointed out was Sarfaraz’s celebration after scoring a century in the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi earlier this year. The Mumbai batsman had broken loose in a wild celebration as he hit the triple-digit mark roaring, fist-pumping before pointing to the locker room.

The BCCI official claimed that the gesture of pointing fingers was a statement to the selectors present at the venue. However, a source close to the cricketer told PTI that, contrary to the allegation, the selector in attendance was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma, then clarified that the celebration was for his teammates.

Sarfaraz’s celebration at a Ranji match in Delhi was for his teammates and coach Amol Mujumdar, who had taken off his hat. The selector present was Salil Ankola and not Chetan Sharma. one of the relief,” said the source. “Is it even wrong to be lofty at your party and that too if you point to your own dressing room?”

Another incident pointed out was that Madhya Pradesh coach Chandrakant Pandit was not happy with Sarfaraz’s attitude but the allegation was nullified but the source said that Pandit was affectionate towards him.

“Mr. Chandu treats him like a son. He always has good things to say about him and has known him since he was 14 years old. He would never be angry with Sarfaraz,” the source said.