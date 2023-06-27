Athlon Sports projects Kansas football to finish in the top half of Big 12





Athlon Sports is providing Kansas football with high hopes for the 2023 season as they predict the Jayhawks will finish in the top half of the Big 12. There have been several predictions about how the Kansas Jayhawks will perform this year, with some publications placing them in the basement of the Big 12. However, other websites like Athlon are more optimistic about KU. They ranked each of the 14 schools in the conference from top to bottom, including the four newcomers. Where they ranked the Jayhawks might surprise you, even if you’re a Kansas fan. Where did Athlon Sports project Kansas football to finish in the Big 12? Athlon ranks Kansas No. 6 in the conference behind Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU, and Texas Tech, respectively. It’s one of the highest pre-season finishes we’ve seen for them, as KU’s defense is widely regarded as his biggest weakness. Here’s what they had to say about the Jayhawks for 2023: “The Jayhawks showed marked improvement in coach Lance Leipold’s sophomore year, jumping to 6-7 from a 2-10 record in ’21. With 17 starters back, including dynamic quarterback Jalon Daniels, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Kansas took another step forward in ’23 – possibly as a dark horse contender to make it to the Big 12 title game. There are few concerns about an offense returning largely intact from ’22, but the defense is in the spotlight after conceding 35.5 points per game last year. Leipold’s group is solid as a linebacker and should improve in secondary, but the front is a problem with all four starters leaving. Even the most hopeful members of the fan base agree that a trip to the Big 12 title game is not what we expect. At the end of the day, the defense that allowed 35.5 points per game lost several key contributors last year and will still struggle mightily. Football matches are not won on one side of the field. There’s plenty to be excited about with one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, a rising star in running and an improving receiving core. Another bowl game appearance is certainly a possibility, especially if Jalon Daniels can stay healthy and continue to improve the defensive secondary. Anyway, it’s a little early to put KU in the top half of the conference. Kansas football could take a giant leap forward in 2024 or 2025, but these predictions seem like a gamble. The full prediction list can be found here. To follow @ThroughThePhog on Twitter and like our page @throughthephog on Facebook for more Kansas Jayhawks coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://throughthephog.com/2023/06/26/kansas-football-jayhawks-big-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos