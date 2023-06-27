Mississippi State University Extra full-time assistant men’s tennis coach





Position Function: Assisting with coaching duties for the Intercollegiate Mens Tennis Team, operating under NCAA Bylaws. Assist the head coach in all aspects of athletic competition recruiting and training and oversee the academic performance of student players. Duties and Responsibilities: Assisting in organizing, preparing and conducting individual team practices, training sessions and competitions. Assist in the identification and recruitment of prospective student-athletes for the tennis program, in accordance with NCAA rules, regulations, guidelines and standards. Monitor academic performance and maintain close communication with athletic advisors. Arrange travel plans for the program. Maintain inventory of all equipment and clothing. Minimum qualifications: Bachelor degree with 2 to 3 years of relevant experience. Knowledge, skills and abilities: Strong interpersonal, communication skills and the ability to work effectively with a diverse group of students.

Knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the specified sports program.

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Knowledge of athletic recruiting methods and techniques.

Proficiency in budgeting and fiscal management.

Knowledge of NCAA regulations and guidelines for recruiting and retaining student-athletes.

The ability to lead and mentor Division I student-athletes in areas of specialty.

Ability to make administrative/procedural decisions and judgments.

Ability to read, understand, follow and enforce safety procedures.

Ability to foster a cooperative work environment.

Knowledge of financial/business analysis techniques.

Ability to travel a lot.

Ability to work long hours. Working conditions and physical exertion: Frequent externally imposed deadlines that are set and revised beyond one’s control; interruptions affect priorities; difficult to anticipate with certainty the nature or volume of work beyond a few days; meeting deadlines and coordinating unrelated activities are essential to the position; involves resolving conflicts or similar interactions that regularly involve emotional distress or stress.

Requires working in extreme weather conditions, both cold and hot temperatures.

Ability to stand and walk for long periods.

Work requires sitting, reaching, talking, hearing, handling objects with hands.

Job requires bending/kneeling/crouching/crawling and lifting up to 25lbs.

Vision Requirements: Ability to view information in print and/or electronically. Equal Employment Opportunity Statement: Mississippi State University is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, ethnicity, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, pregnancy, gender identity, status as a U.S. veteran, and/or any other status protected by applicable law. Nominations and applications are always welcome

