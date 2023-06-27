



The Boston Bruins have begun what everyone in and around the NHL has been expecting, a series of space-bending moves in the NHL trade market. In what can only be described as a salary cap, the Boston Bruins were able to unload winger Taylor Hall and his $6 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons on Monday. The Bruins traded Hall and the rights to 35-year-old unrestricted free agent-to-be Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defensemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. According to PuckPedia, the Boston Bruins have cleared $6 million from their salary cap, and according to PuckPedia, they now have $10.9 million in projected cap space with 14 players on the roster (6F/7D/1G). According to a trusted NHL source on Monday night, the Boston Bruins are far from done driving and dealing with creating even more salary headroom. “Donny just got started,” the source — who works for a team that has held NHL trade talks with the Bruins — told Boston Hockey Now. “He’s going to move a d-man, and stuff [Linus] Ullmark things you reported are true. What several NHL insiders and myself have reported is that due to the salary cap crisis facing Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, and given the need to sign Linus Ullmark’s Jennings Trophy partner Jeremy Swayman, Sweeney will be forced to to choose between one or the other. Numerous NHL sources have repeatedly told BHN that if and when Sweeney decides to move a goalie, it Linus Ulmark and his $5 million cap hit for which the Bruins are on the line in each of the next two seasons. Many of those sources believe that will happen before NHL Free Agency starts on Saturday. Another Boston Bruins player who could enter the NHL trade market this week is defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. Grzelcyk enters the final season of a four-year, $14.7 million ($3.6 million AAV) contract, and according to an NHL source on Monday afternoon, there was “no shortage” of NHL trade candidates for 29-year-old Charlestown. MA native that has no trade or movement protection. Numerous reports, including some here, have stated that the Boston Bruins have made bringing back the acquisition of 2023 NHL trade deadline Tyler Bertuzzi a priority. That’s still the case for Sweeney and the Bruins, but the aforementioned source also thinks Sweeney will eventually use the NHL trade market to improve his roster and not just clear space for salary caps. “I think [Sweeney] will also enlist outside help,” the source said. “He may be the busiest GM in the league for the next few weeks.”

