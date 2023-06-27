England U21 play a close bond over chess and table tennis in a bid to win the European Championship | All football

A city with heavy injections of new money, known for its casinos and seduction, Batumi on Georgia’s west coast and labeled as the Las Vegas of the Black Sea, probably wouldn’t suit a team that intended to make positive statements during this European championship.

England may play four games here if their Under 21s make it to next month’s final, but have preferred to settle 30 miles north, a drive past the sleepy town of Kobuleti to a complex in the middle of nowhere. So secluded that cows rule the roads and deer roam free at the gated five-star beach resort.

Avoiding Batumi felt smart about avoiding possible distractions. The only one since arriving in this part of the world nearly two weeks ago was when they had to brave the hotel’s waterslides, which were constantly occupied by families on vacation until the massive pool closes at nearly midnight.

It is clear that the potential for boredom in the run-up to this tournament had to be addressed, one in which England have always underperformed, although the players believe they have managed to do so with ease.

FA staff have worked hard to ensure downtime remains fresh for the side, whose camaraderie has been noticed by all in camp. Players, who have clearly heard stories from previous groups, think they are closer than predecessors. It’s easy to say that England, while winning, are through to the quarter-finals after two wins and have yet to concede, but pre-existing friendships and ties seem to be helping develop progressive performance.

The players who didn’t play were incredible in the games and in training, said Anthony Gordon. That will take us a long way because you’re probably only as good as the people who aren’t playing in a sense. You need them for the team to win. We certainly understood that.

Gordon, operating as a false nine for Lee Carsley and who scored the opener in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Israel, has taken to chess. Giant full-scale chess, usually against team doctor Matt Perry. Formerly of Wolves, Perry is unbeatable, but Gordon makes light work of teammates when they compete.

The small travel set is always with them on the bus. Gordon learned to play while cooped up in a hotel room during his first month at Newcastle United, bored to death after training.

The Young Lions seem like a walking advertisement for Hasbro. Brilliantly, someone came up with the idea of ​​a custom version of Guess Who? that is tailored to the team and staff. Angel Gomes, James Garner and Morgan Gibbs-White enjoy a bit of Uno, with Gomes, the conductor of Carsley’s daring approach, introducing himself as top dog.

Emile Smith Rowe, Noni Madueke and Max Aarons are among those who never leave the table tennis arena. Others find darts a senior staple for years and there is the usual collection of console games. We were such a close-knit group, Smith Rowe said. We have such a good team, you can chill with anyone, it doesn’t really matter.

The showstopper in the English wing of the hotel is not the shark tank, but a golf simulator that was installed by the staff for hours. Everyone has tried, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle the fastest with a driver. Some can’t even make contact with the ball Gordon’s header in Kutaisi earlier this week, much cleaner than his swing and has become a real talking point.

England has ridden long and faithfully so far and could send holder Germany home on Wednesday.

But this spirit will be tested. There will come a time when England will have to lean on this camaraderie if they want to go deep. They haven’t sat at the roulette table yet.