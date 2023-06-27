Volleyballs Eggleston honored at Collegiate Women Sports Award Show





LOS ANGELES, California. Texas Volleyball Logan Eggleston was honored as one of the top three finalists for the 2023 CWSA Honda Cup Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year at the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Show Monday at the Pauley Pavilion Club on UCLA’s campus. Eggleston, who was announced in February as the Honda Sport Award winner for volleyball, was part of the annual festivities during the 47th anniversary broadcast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) presented by Honda. Chosen by a vote of trustees from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools, Eggleston defeated finalists Gabby Blossom (San Diego), Claire Chaussee (Louisville), and Kendall Kipp (Stanford). Eggleston is a three-time Honda Award finalist and was named the 2022 AVCA Player of the Year after being honored as an AVCA First-Team All-American for the third time. In addition, she repeated as the VolleyballMag.com Player of the Year. The senior led her team to its third NCAA Championship title, fourth national title overall (AIAW 1981), and was named the NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player after leading the Longhorns in the final game with 19 kills at .341 batting percentage. Texas finished the season 28-1 overall. Hailing from Brentwood, Tennessee, the outside hitter was named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year for the past three seasons and is a five-time All-Big 12 First-Team honoree. During the season, she led the team with 4.28 kills per set and a .297 batting percentage, along with 42 service aces. Eggleston set the Texas and Big 12 career record for aces. Off the field, she was named a 2022 CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-American, becoming just the third in Big 12 history to earn First-Team honors and is a three-time Academic All-American overall. She graduated with a degree in management and received a certificate in business ethics and leadership and is also pursuing a graduate degree in sports management. Entering its 47th year, the CWSA has honored the nation’s top female NCAA athletes for their superior athletic ability, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since the partnership began in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the award winners’ and nominees’ universities to support women’s athletic programs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/6/26/volleyballs-eggleston-honored-at-collegiate-women-sports-award-show.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos