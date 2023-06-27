82 per cent of people of Indian descent said they were discriminated against in English cricket: report





The Independent Commission on Equity in Cricket’s (Icec) report titled ‘Holding up a mirror to cricket’ found that 82 percent of people of Indian descent have experienced racism, while the figure was 87 percent when it came to people of Pakistani and Bangladeshi descent. When it came to equal opportunities in the game regardless of race, ethnicity and skin color, 72% of black, 76% of Indian and 80% of Pakistani/Bengali people did not believe that everyone has the same opportunities, the report said. . More than 4,000 people responded to ICEC’s Call for Evidence, the commission’s website says. The commission also relied on primary research, written and oral evidence from hundreds of individuals, counties, regional women’s teams and wider organizations related to cricket, the website said. Read our answer to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket finding evidence of discrimination throughout the game. We apologize unreservedly for the experiences of those who have faced discrimination in cricket. https://t.co/vOpqMLmuoK — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 26, 2023 87% of Pakistani and Bangladeshi respondents, 82% of Indian respondents and 75% of Black respondents to our survey told us they have experienced discrimination, which is simply unacceptable,” said Cindy Butts, Chair of the Independent Commission for Equity in cricket. The independent commission was set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to investigate discrimination and inequality in the game.

The report also said that the “game structures lead to racial differences and discrimination, and the ICEC heard many examples of stereotyping, exclusion and racist behavior.” The report also found that the women’s game is treated as secondary to the men’s game, and that women have little or no power, voice or influence within cricket decision-making structures. The lack of access to the game for children in public schools was also highlighted in the report. “There is little to no focus on tackling class barriers in cricket. Private schools dominate the talent pathway, there is a sparse supply of public school cricket and there are significant cost barriers faced by those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds,” the report said. Cricket’s drinking culture has also led to problems, the report said. “A boyish drinking culture that sometimes leaves women vulnerable and at risk of unwanted or unwelcome behavior and alienates others because of religious and/or cultural beliefs.” The report also criticizes the ECB for not acknowledging the extent of racism in cricket.

