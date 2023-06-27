Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa practice together in Mallorca | ATP tour
Editor’s Note: This story was translated from ATPTour.com/es
The challenge Stefanos Tsitsipas faced at the Mallorca Championships is no stranger to him. The Greek landed on the Balearic Island on Sunday aiming to take back-to-back titles on the ATP 250 grass court, something he previously achieved in Marseille (2019-20) and at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (2021). -22).
The No. 5 Pepperstone ATP ranking has yet to add to his prize pool this season, although he has reached two finals. One of them came on Spanish soil, at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (the other was at the Australian Open in January).
Tsitsipas is fifth on the leaderboard for most tour-level wins in 2023 with 32. This week, he will be hoping for a trophy to reward his consistent victory on Mallorca’s turf. For his journey to the ATP 250, Tsitsipas will be joined by his father and longtime coach Apostolos Tsitsipas, his doubles brother Petros Tsitsipas and his girlfriend, WTA Tour star Paula Badosa.
You May Also Like: Break Point Episode 6 Recap: Kyrgios & Tsitsipas’ Wimbledon Blockbuster
Badosa, who is recovering from a stress fracture to a vertebra, is preparing to return to competition. On Monday morning she participated in a practice session led by Apostolos.
In the afternoon, she shared a practice court with Stefanos before the 24-year-old, who is the top seed in singles, took to court to play his first-round doubles match alongside Feliciano Lopez.
Tsitsipas, nine-time ATP Tour champion, will face the in-form Yannick Hanfmann in his opening match after the German defeated Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-1 on Monday.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/tsitsipas-badosa-mallorca-2023-feature
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The wife of this Bollywood superstar belongs to the British royal family, her real name is
- Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa practice together in Mallorca | ATP tour
- Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan enters the field of generative AI with Ikonz Studios
- Identifying Top Traceability Technologies by Hort Innovation | Article
- Imran Khan and Arindam Bhattacharja among five players to leave NorthEast United FC
- Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan gives fans first look at his new look in upcoming movie Fighter, fans compare it to Top Gun
- 4 star CB Jalewis Solomon publishes its top five schools list
- Men’s shorts are the most fashionable men’s item of clothing in Arizona, study finds
- Pak Song remake shocks Bollywood audiences
- Report: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in talks to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
- White House reacts to harassment of journalist who questioned Prime Minister Modi on rights | Latest India News
- Wagner revolt shows Russia’s big mistake in attacking Ukraine, NATO chief Stoltenberg says