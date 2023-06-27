Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa practice together in Mallorca | ATP tour

Editor’s Note: This story was translated from ATPTour.com/es

The challenge Stefanos Tsitsipas faced at the Mallorca Championships is no stranger to him. The Greek landed on the Balearic Island on Sunday aiming to take back-to-back titles on the ATP 250 grass court, something he previously achieved in Marseille (2019-20) and at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (2021). -22).

The No. 5 Pepperstone ATP ranking has yet to add to his prize pool this season, although he has reached two finals. One of them came on Spanish soil, at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell (the other was at the Australian Open in January).

Tsitsipas is fifth on the leaderboard for most tour-level wins in 2023 with 32. This week, he will be hoping for a trophy to reward his consistent victory on Mallorca’s turf. For his journey to the ATP 250, Tsitsipas will be joined by his father and longtime coach Apostolos Tsitsipas, his doubles brother Petros Tsitsipas and his girlfriend, WTA Tour star Paula Badosa.

Badosa, who is recovering from a stress fracture to a vertebra, is preparing to return to competition. On Monday morning she participated in a practice session led by Apostolos.

In the afternoon, she shared a practice court with Stefanos before the 24-year-old, who is the top seed in singles, took to court to play his first-round doubles match alongside Feliciano Lopez.

Tsitsipas, nine-time ATP Tour champion, will face the in-form Yannick Hanfmann in his opening match after the German defeated Pedro Cachin 6-2, 6-1 on Monday.