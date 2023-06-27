English cricket is racist, sexist and elitist, says historical report | Cricket

English cricket suffers from widespread and entrenched racism, sexism, elitism and class-based discrimination at all levels of the game and is in urgent need of reform, a landmark report has found.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC)’s 317-page report, which drew on evidence from more than 4,000 players, coaches, administrators and fans, also urges the sport to also face the fact that it is not banter or just a few bad apples causing the trouble.

The England and Wales Cricket Board responded to the report by unreservedly apologizing for the failure to adequately address discrimination and said the findings were a seminal moment for the sport. It promised to respond to 44 recommendations from Icec within three months.

However, Cindy Butts, chairman of Icec, said fundamental change was needed quickly. Our findings are unequivocal, she said. Discrimination is both overt and ingrained in the structures and processes within cricket. The stark reality is that cricket is not for everyone.

Racism, class discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted. The game has to face that it’s not a joke or a few bad apples.

The report, which amounts to one of the most devastating published critiques of a British sporting organisation, exposes the extent of the game’s shortcomings, including:

Racism is entrenched in cricket. It’s not limited to pockets, the report says, nor is it limited to individual incidents of misconduct. The Icec found that 87% of people of Pakistani and Bangladeshi descent who responded to the survey, along with 82% of Indian and 75% of black respondents said they had experienced discrimination.

Women are marginalized and routinely experience sexism and misogyny, with women’s teams often humiliated, stereotyped and treated as second-rate. As the report also points out, the England women’s team has yet to play a test at Lords, the home of cricket.

Cricket is elitist and exclusive, with private schools and old boy networks and cliques permeating the game to the exclusion of many. The report also cites stories of public school children being called farmers or having their working-class accent mimicked.

A drinking and childish boy culture throughout the sport that puts women at risk of unwanted attention and hinders the integration of Muslim communities.

A grievance system that is confusing, overtly defensive and not fit for purpose. The report says that victims often suffer in silence because they feel that no action is taken when they report abuse.

The report also criticizes the ECB for not acknowledging the extent of racism in cricket until more recently, when former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq exposed the abuse he suffered while playing the game. And it wonders why the sports governing body has not taken steps to address the drop-off of black players, or the significant under-representation in professional cricket of those attending public school.

Azeem Rafiq has spoken out about the racism he endured. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com/REX/Shutterstock

At a playing level, private school-educated players are significantly disproportionately represented in England’s national teams, both men and women, compared to the general population, the report said. Ethnic diversity has also decreased in the past 30 years in the professional men’s game and has never been higher in the women’s game.

Icecs 44’s recommendations range from modest to radical. They include a number of measures to tackle racism, sexism and elitism, as well as calls for regular culture checks to bring about real change. Cricket should not be in the same position in another two years, let alone in 20 years, the report says.