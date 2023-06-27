Roger Federer and ball girl correct Kate Middleton’s tennis error on the Wimbledon court





Stay on top of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay on top of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Roger Federer and a ball girl corrected Kate Middleton’s mistake during a match on the Wimbledon court. The Princess of Wales teamed up with the tennis star on Sunday during a visit to the Boys and Girls Ball program at Wimbledon. In a video shared by the tennis league on YouTubeKate threw the ball to Federer, while he was on the other side of the field. When Federer’s teammate served the ball to Kate, she caught it with one hand. While the ball girl, Mollie, told Kate that this was a good catch, Federer stepped in to question this move. Can you do that? he asked. Kate also wondered if she could catch the ball, to which she replied: Oh yes, can you? That’s a good point. Federer explained the rules of the game to Kate, pointing out that players would catch the tennis ball in Australia, but not in Wimbledon. Mollie agreed, adding: Yeah, you’re not supposed to understand. You are supposed to bounce it and then catch it, but good catch. The clip of Kate catching the ball has quickly gone viral on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 8.4 million times. In the comments, many fans praised Kate for the way she caught the ball, despite the fact that she wasn’t supposed to. It was a good catch though, one wrote, while another added: You have to admit it looks so damn smooth when she catches it. A third quipped: She’s Princess Kate, so yes, she gets to catch him. Others applauded Kate for how she responded to her correction on the track. She’s so kind, oh yeah, can you do that? I would have been everything I naturally am, one wrote See how well she accepts criticism or correction? She was like oh sorry *smile* She could do a masterclass on decorum, added another. Over the weekend, Middleton and Federer met the 250 teenagers from Wimbledon’s Ball Boys & Girls (BBGs), who will be working at The Championships in July. According to the organization’s official websitethese teens, who are usually around 15 years old, began their training sessions at the Raynes Park Community Sports Ground in February. In the Wimbledon YouTube video, Kate also praised the teens for working so hard during the training sessions. To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time put into the training and make sure this goes well on the day before the champions play at Wimbledon, she told the group. It’s incredible to see it. Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Kate and Federer have teamed up. In September 2022, the pair hosted the Laver Cup Open Practice Day as proceeds from the event went to Action for Children and the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (LTA).

