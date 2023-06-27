Dutch ladies crowned champion FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23





With their 2-1 victory over Germany today, the Dutch women have increased their point tally to 37 points from 13 games in the 2022/23 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, which is an unassailable number for all other 8 teams in the league. The Netherlands for the third time in the 4-year history of the tournament champion of the FIH Hockey Pro League! The Dutch campaign started on December 13, 2022 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, in a mini-tournament with Great Britain, Argentina and the Netherlands. The Netherlands recorded a 2-1 win against Great Britain in their first match and followed that up with another three wins to complete a perfect mini-tournament and collect all 12 available points. The next time we saw them in action in the FIH Hockey Pro League was in June 2023, at their mini-home tournament in Eindhoven. This mini-tournament with China, Australia and the Netherlands. The Netherlands looked ominous winning the first three games to make it 7 wins in 7. While Australia managed to draw their last game against the Netherlands and take the bonus point, the Dutch team still managed to collect 22 of a possible 24 points from their opening 8 games of the season. The shoot-out defeat to Australia proved to be a minor blip for the reigning world and Olympic champions as they won their next five games, including the one against Germany earlier in the evening, to lift them to 37 points in 13 games, with 3 matches to go. With the title already sealed in style, the Netherlands can now chase history. The highest point total ever collected in a season of the Pro League is 45 points, by the Netherlands themselves in the first season in 2019, where they won 15 and lost 1 game. With 3 more wins in the next 3 games, the Netherlands can bring the point total to 46 points and finish the season without losing a single game in regular time, a feat that the Argentinian women also achieved in the previous season on their way to the title . Along the way, the Netherlands has produced exciting hockey, with one of their best targets demonstrating the cerebral connections shared by their team. They also boast the best attack and defense in the tournament with a whopping 51 goals already with 3 games to go, conceding just 13 goals. Yibbi Jansen is by far the top scorer in the tournament with 11 goals so far, while Frdrique Matla also now holds the record for all-time top scorer in the Pro LeagueOvertaking Olivia Merry and bringing her tally to 29 goals in 40 games. With this title, the Netherlands are now reigning Olympic, FIH Hockey World Cup and FIH Hockey Pro League champions!

