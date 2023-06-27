Bergeron Renews Selke Record, Ullmark & ​​Montgomery Capture Awards

During the 2022–23 season, Bergeron led the NHL in faceoff wins (1,043) and faceoff win percentage (61.1%) among centers with at least 1,000 draws.

Bergeron won his record-extending sixth career—and second consecutive—Selke Trophy, with a deciding 1,914 points, including 187 of 196 1st place votes from the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Fellow finalists Nico Hischier (New Jersey) and Mitch Marner (Toronto) each had three votes for first place.

NASHVILLE – The Bruins captured three of the NHL’s highest honors at the Bridgestone Arena ashes on Monday night Patricia Bergeron, Linus Ulmarkand coach Jim Montgomery all took home some hardware at the league’s annual awards ceremony.

“I didn’t know he was that good,” Montgomery said of what he learned about his captain during his first season at the helm of the Black & Gold. “Yes, he’s incredible. He’s the best defensive player I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing or seeing. And he does it on a daily basis.”

“And then his ability to influence others and make them better people is the other thing. I heard he was a great leader. Everyone talks so highly of him. But when you’re around and dealing with the special one [person], you learn from that. And I think I’ve become a better person because of it.”

According to NHL Stats, Bergeron is only the eighth player in league history to win a vote-based award at least six times, joining Wayne Gretzky (9x Hart), Bobby Orr (8x Norris), Doug Harvey (7x Norris) , Nicklas Lidstrom (7x Norris), Frank Boucher (7x Lady Byng), Gordie Howe (6x Hart) and Dominik Hasek (6x Vezina). He also extended his league record for most consecutive finalist nods for a single award with 12.

“You can say he is definitely the best defensive forward of all time,” said Ullmark. “I’m very happy for him. So excited.”

Bergeron has now won NHL Awards in three consecutive seasons and nine individual league honors in total, as well as holding the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award (2020-21), the NHL Foundation Player Award (2013-14), and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy received. (2012-13).

Boston’s seven all-time Selke wins (Steve Kasper won the award in 1981-82) are tied with Detroit and Montreal for most in the league.

Top class netminding

Ullmark, meanwhile, became the sixth goaltender in Bruins history to capture the Vezina Trophy and the first since Tuukka Rask in 2013/14. Overall, Boston now has 11 Vezina Trophy wins (Tiny Thompson, 4; Frank Brimsek and Tim Thomas, 2; Pete Peeters and Rask, 1).

“I think it’s a goal for everyone who plays hockey and plays at the professional level that we do, that you want to be the best at your position … or even the best player,” said Ullmark, “who also has the Jennings Trophy captured with goalkeeper partner Jeremy Swayman for allowing fewest goals in the NHL.

“But still, you have that goal and I laid that out and we had some plans that I had a few years ago. [when I got to Boston]…this is what I want to do and this is what I want to be. Did I know at the time that this was going to come true? You know, probably not.”

The netminder received 22 of 30 first place votes and 127 points to beat Ilya Sorokin (70 points) of the Islanders and Connor Hellebuyck of Winnipeg (32 points). Ullmark also finished 10the in the Hart Trophy vote.

“Oh, it’s great. It was very honorable,” Ullmark said. “Ilya and Connor had great seasons too…I think it was very close so I’m very lucky and really happy to have made it…very proud, as proud as I could ever be.”

Ullmark, in his second year with Boston, led the NHL in wins (40), goals against average (1.89), and save percentage (.938) to become the eighth goaltender in league history to win the trop crown and win the first since Montreal’s Carey Prize in 2014-15. He also tied the Bruins record for goal wins in a single season with 40 (Pete Peeters in 1982–83) to become the fastest netminder in league history with 40 wins.

“I’m not going to lie to myself and say it’s not a breakthrough year,” said Ullmark. “I always knew I could stop puck. It’s always something different that always has to fall into place. And playing with a team in front of me that I had this year was such a special thing to do.

“And just like I talk about relationships and talk about trust, that’s what we had. The bond we had together was like we kind of always knew what the other guys were going to do.

“I’m very proud that it wasn’t a fluke in a month or two. It was all season of playing well and showing well every night.”

Ullmark became just the third Swedish backstop to win the Vezina, joining Henrik Lundqvist – who was named a first-round Hall of Famer last week – and Pelle Lindberg.

“Henrik Lundqvist is a great source of inspiration all over Sweden when it comes to the goalkeeping community,” said Ulllmark. “Being mentioned in the same kind of conversation as her is very honorable and very nice for me.”

A Jack Adams for Jim

Montgomery became the fifth Bruins coach to win the Jack Adams Award – joining Don Cherry (1975-76), Pat Burns (1997-98), Claude Julien (2008-09) and Bruce Cassidy (2019-20) — making him the most of any team in the NHL. The Boston bank boss, who is the 20e coach to win the award in his first season with a new team, received 79 of a possible 82 votes for first place.

“The actual award to me is a reflection of the historic and great season we’ve had,” said Montgomery. “It’s rarely seen, the kind of success we’ve had historically in the NHL. I think it’s also because the players are winning games and coaches are giving them the opportunity to go out and play. I mean, it’s like this” one dedicated group and it was so much fun. It was like going to Disney World every day because there was a different ride. It was another person pushing the gas to success.”

The Montreal native gave a poignant speech about his journey to overcome alcoholism, thanking the many people who are part of his support system, including his wife and four children.

“An attitude of gratitude,” Montgomery said of his mindset. “I get up every day and write down what I’m thankful for, and that just puts my head straight and it creates happiness from within. And that’s valuable to be able to share the happiness you’ve experienced in the team.

“I’ve found that being vulnerable builds confidence more than anything. And being vulnerable is actually a strength. Everyone has their things they struggle with in life, whether it’s someone in their family or someone else in mental health.

“People need support and it’s important to know that people are not alone.”

Pastrnak comes in second

Pastrnak was the Hart Trophy runner-up to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, giving him the highest finish for a Bruin since Ray Bourque also finished second to Edmonton’s Mark Messier in 1989-90. The winger got the only first-place finish that did not go to McDavid (196 voters), finishing with 1,053 points.

“I’m here to play a team sport, right?” Pastrnak said before the event. “It’s very difficult to talk about individual prizes because you play a team sport. And we all have the same prize in mind, so I’m just here to have fun and enjoy it. It’s going to be a great experience.” .”

Ullmark and Pastrnak were both named First-Team NHL All-Stars.

Hall, Foligno traded

The Bruins’ front office had been hinting at change since the end of the season, and on Monday afternoon the first domino fell when Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno were traded to Chicago in exchange for young defenders Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell.

“It’s my reaction that it’s time to start focusing on next year,” said Montgomery. “We lost two really good players but we knew if it wasn’t them it would be other players because that’s how business works, right?

“So now we’re looking ahead. We’ve got some good young defenders to come in. That’s a real quality. So we’re excited about next year.”

‘It is difficult. They have been good friends,” Pastrnak added. “But we all know what kind of business this is, things happen in hockey. It’s a shame for the friendship relationship, but I mean, we all understand… it’s hard, but we remain friends.”

Mitchell, a 5-foot-11, 173-pound right shot, has a connection to Montgomery, having played one season under his direction at the University of Denver in 2017-18. The 24-year-old Alberta native played 35 games with Chicago last season, recording a goal and seven assists.

“Well, what struck me is his character, high, high character… immediately goes to fit into the Bruins culture. Then just his competitiveness and his hockey… those are his greatest attributes.”

