Match Schedule Announced for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
The fixture list for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India has been released along with the 10 venues for the 46-day mega event later this year.
The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a replay of the 2019 final, which sees England take on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Host India will begin their campaign against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai on October 8.
A total of 10 teams will participate in the showcase event, with the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The last two places will be determined at the end of the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, which ends on July 9.
Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format, with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.
Main fixtures
Aside from the great opening encounter and India’s clash with 2019 semi-finalist Australia, the tournament is filled with a host of crucial clashes.
Australia will take on South Africa in Octoberr 13 in Lucknow in hopes of a reversal of fortunes as a dramatic encounter in the latest edition ended in favor of Proteas.
The highly anticipated confrontation between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last meeting at the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India taking a huge victory in Manchester.
Pakistan will play against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England will play against South Africa in Mumbai the following day.
India take on New Zealand to avenge their 2019 semi-final defeat on October 22 in picturesque Dharamsala and Australia take on their arch rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad. The defending champion had thrashed the Aussies four years ago to storm into the final.
India will await England on October 29 in Lucknow, who defeated them in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup last year.
The final group stage match will be England against Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12.
Knockout stages
The first semi-final will take place on Wednesday, November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals have a reserve day.
The final will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, with November 20 as a reserve day.
All three knockout matches will be day-night matches and matches will begin at 2:00 PM local time.
Tournament Locations
There will be a total of 10 locations in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, in addition to Hyderabad, will host the warm-up matches from September 29 to October 3.
