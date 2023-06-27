Match Schedule Announced for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023





The fixture list for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India has been released along with the 10 venues for the 46-day mega event later this year.

The World Cup kicks off on October 5 with a replay of the 2019 final, which sees England take on New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Host India will begin their campaign against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai on October 8. Video

Cricket World Cup 2023



01:46

Get ready for the 2023 Cricket World Cup! Cricket World Cup 2023 approaching! A total of 10 teams will participate in the showcase event, with the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The last two places will be determined at the end of the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe, which ends on July 9. Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format, with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals. The schedule for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Main fixtures Aside from the great opening encounter and India’s clash with 2019 semi-finalist Australia, the tournament is filled with a host of crucial clashes. Video

Cricket World Cup 2023



01:16

Chennai holds spectacle between India and Australia | CWC 2023 Dinesh Karthik and Ricky Ponting look ahead to a crucial Cricket World Cup 2023 clash between India and Australia in Chennai Australia will take on South Africa in Octoberr 13 in Lucknow in hopes of a reversal of fortunes as a dramatic encounter in the latest edition ended in favor of Proteas. The highly anticipated confrontation between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last meeting at the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India taking a huge victory in Manchester. Video

Cricket World Cup 2023



00:49

Dinesh Karthik breaks down India v Pakistan | CWC 2023 Dinesh Karthik watching India v Pakistan at Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan will play against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England will play against South Africa in Mumbai the following day. India take on New Zealand to avenge their 2019 semi-final defeat on October 22 in picturesque Dharamsala and Australia take on their arch rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad. The defending champion had thrashed the Aussies four years ago to storm into the final. Video

Cricket World Cup 2023



00:50

A Trans-Tasman Struggle in Dharamsala | CWC 2023 Australia takes on New Zealand at the foot of the mountains in Dharamsala. India will await England on October 29 in Lucknow, who defeated them in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup last year. Video

Cricket World Cup 2023



01:06

Lucknow lights up for England v India | CWC 2023 Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik break off the India-England meeting in Lucknow. The final group stage match will be England against Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12. Video

Cricket World Cup 2023



00:48

Nasser Hussain Previews England v Pakistan | CWC 2023 Nasser Hussain watches the CWC 2023 conflict between England and Pakistan in Kolkata Knockout stages The first semi-final will take place on Wednesday, November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals have a reserve day. The final will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, with November 20 as a reserve day. All three knockout matches will be day-night matches and matches will begin at 2:00 PM local time. Video

Cricket World Cup 2023



10:21

Schedule Announcement Show with Dinesh Karthik, Nasser Hussain and Ricky Ponting | CWC 2023 Dinesh Karthik, Nasser Hussain and Ricky Ponting watch the matches of the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Tournament Locations There will be a total of 10 locations in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, in addition to Hyderabad, will host the warm-up matches from September 29 to October 3. Video

Cricket World Cup 2023



02:38

Kohli at the Cricket World Cup | CWC 2023

