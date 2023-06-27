Another commitment from Gamecock is made public





The South Carolina football program continues to make waves by ripping recruits from the prospect pool. A fifth #WelcomeHome tweet graced coach Shane Beamer’s timeline this weekend, and the Gamecocks’ main man revealed the pledge came from one of the prospects during his official visit this weekend. It wasn’t long before the young man stepped forward and shared his news with the world. On Monday night, David Bucey, a 3-star safety/linebacker from Savannah Christian Prep School, announced his commitment via his personal Twitter account. Bucey is a linebacker for his high school team at Savannah Christian, but he seems ready to move to defense (probably safety) for the Gamecocks. Four-star South Carolina native Kelvin Hunter is currently the only other safety committed to the Gamecocks in the class. Four-star Malcolm Ziglar and Kaj Sanders have been big targets in South Carolina in the recruiting process so far, but it’s unclear how many safeties defensive backs coach Torrian Gray plans to take in this class. Bucey is a high school teammate of the best overall player of 2025, defensive lineman Elijah Gryphon. Griffin is an athletic freak at 6’5″ and over 280 pounds. His future is probably indoors with defensive tackle, but he has the athleticism to play outdoors if he doesn’t add more weight. South Carolina football is considered one of the early favorites to land Griffin. Bucey’s pledge means that of the five #WelcomeHome pledges Shane Beamer dropped on the head of Gamecock Nation, four have gone public. 5-star punter/placekicker Mason Love, 3-star linebacker Fred Johnson and 4-star running back Matthew Fuller have announced their commitments over the past two weeks. *Love’s ranking comes via Kohl kicksJohnson is one consensus 3 stars which could rise in the rankings based on recent trending, Fuller is one 4 stars according to ESPNand Bucey is rated a linebacker and is only rated by 247Sports.

