Evening Notes: Red Wings, Penguins, Maharaj

The Detroit Red Wings have announced the hiring of two new assistant coaches for the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings have rented Brian Lahoff and Stephane Juliento join head coach Dan Watson’s coaching staff. Julien had a busy 2022/23 season as he led the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a Central Division title with a 50-13-3-2 record and earned the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Coach of the Year as well as the General Manager of the Year. He also served as an assistant coach for Team Canada’s gold medal effort at the 2023 World Junior Championships. To top it off, Julien was the head coach of Canada’s U18 squad at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Not a bad 12 months. Lashoff, on the other hand, was a defenseman for the Griffins through parts of 14 seasons, including two Calder Championships in 2013 and 2017. The Albany, New York native played 628 career games for the Griffins and accumulated 132 points. The 32-year-old announced his retirement in April this year and will begin his professional coaching career just a few months after officially hanging up his skates. In other evening notes: The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that Vukie Mpofu is the new director of hockey operations and legal affairs. Newly hired Kyle Dubas made the announcement today on behalf of the franchise. Mpofu’s role will be broad in scope, but his main responsibilities will include advising and assisting the hockey department in compliance with the salary cap, contract negotiations and compliance with the collective bargaining agreement and he will play an active role in the leadership of the hockey department from Penguins. The Saskatoon native has spent the past two years with the Los Angeles Kings as a hockey operations and legal manager and now joins the Penguins as one of Duba’s first major hires as he builds a new hockey operations department in Pittsburgh.

Unfortunately, the Anaheim Ducks announced that goalkeeping coach Sudarshan Maharaj was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent chemotherapy in Toronto. Maharaj plans to continue his treatments and hopes for scheduled surgery. His aim is to rejoin the club afterwards. In the meantime Maharaj and Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek are planning to hire an assistant goalkeeper coach and will make an announcement in the not too distant future.

