Walker named assistant coach men’s swimming – Texas A&M Athletics





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Men’s Swimming and Diving Program announced the addition of Michael Walker as Assistant Coach, Head Coach Jay Holmes announced Monday. Walker will join Holmes, associate head coach Jason Calanog and head dive coach Jay Lerew on the Aggie staff. “We are thrilled to have Mike Walker join our staff in July,” said Holmes. “He brings significant coaching experience to our staff, both internationally and collegiately. He has coached Olympians and successful international swimmers. Most recently, he was instrumental in the success of the University of Delaware in the CAA as they had consecutive record-breaking seasons. and broke several school records. We expect him to come in and make an immediate impact on our team and program. We look forward to having him and his family here with us.” Walker comes to Aggieland after spending the past five seasons in Delaware, where he served as an assistant coach for three seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in November 2021. During his time with the Blue Hens, he helped develop and mentor multiple individual CAA champions on both the men’s and women’s teams. The programs showed great improvement during his tenure, posting multiple undefeated dual-meet seasons and breaking numerous school records each season. Prior to his time with Delaware, Walker returned to his home state of West Virginia in 2016 to serve as head coach of the Fairmont Area Swim Team. He was the head coach of FAST for two years while also being an assistant at Fairmont State University. During his time with FAST, Walker oversaw the club’s entire operations, developing season plans, training, encounters and much more. Walker began his coaching career in 2010 when he joined his former West Virginia head coach Sergio Lopez Miro at the prestigious Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. He remained as an assistant coach under Lopez for five years before becoming the head coach of the Guatemalan national swimming team. at the Guatemala Aquatic Federation. Walker spent two years in Guatemala, where he personally oversaw Olympian Gisela Morales’ training program. He was the head coach of the Guatemalan team at the 2015 Pan American Games and the 2015 FINA World Championships. Walker attended West Virginia University where he was team captain and a member of the 2007 Big East Championship team. He was the Big East champion in the 200 backstroke in 2008 and 400 IM in 2008 and 2009. He was also an NCAA All-American in 2009 and a 2008 US Olympic Trials qualifier in the 200 Breaststroke, 200 IM and 400 IM. The Bridgeport, WV, native graduated from West Virginia in 2009 with a degree in sports and exercise psychology. He and his wife Brooke have a son, Hendricks.

