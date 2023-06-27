Sports
English cricket is racist, sexist and elitist, says Bombshell Report
In the midst of the Ashes cricket series between England and Australia, which is scoring record viewership for Sky Sports, a bombshell report has revealed that rot is running deep in the sport in England.
The report, published on Tuesday by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), was commissioned in 2021 by the England Cricket Board (ECB) after the Equality and Human Rights Commission was called upon to launch a formal inquiry into allegations of racism in English cricket. More than 4,000 people responded to ICEC’s call for evidence.
87% of Pakistani and Bangladeshi respondents, 82% of Indian respondents and 75% of Black respondents told the survey that they have experienced discrimination.
The damning report, titled “Holding Up a Mirror to Cricket”, argues that racism is deeply rooted in cricket. The structures of the game lead to racial differences and discrimination and the ICEC heard many examples of stereotyping, exclusion and racist behaviour.
It also notes that women are marginalized and routinely experience sexism and misogyny. The women’s game is treated as secondary to the men’s game, and women have little or no power, voice or influence within cricket decision-making structures.
In addition, there is little to no focus on tackling class barriers in cricket, the report says. Private schools dominate the talent pathway, there is very little provision of public school cricket and there are significant cost barriers faced by those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.
The report also finds that the grievance system is confusing, overly defensive and not fit for purpose. There is a deep distrust, victims and suspects of discrimination are not properly supported and people do not report for fear of becoming a victim and fear that no action will be taken. It also adds that existing systems to ensure equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) need to be significantly improved.
On the positive side, the report acknowledges significant improvements in the ECB’s approach to EDI since 2018 and praises its South Asian Action Plan and the Transforming Women’s and Girls’ Cricket Action Plan for positively impacting the entire game.
The ICEC has issued 44 recommendations to transform gaming culture and as a first step, the ECB proposes to issue an unqualified public apology “for its own shortcomings and those of the game it governs.”
Additional key recommendations include: there should be a fundamental overhaul of the pay structure of professional female players and that the women’s game should have equal representation to the men’s game in the governing structure of English and Welsh cricket; the ECB should develop an action plan to revive Black Cricket; the ECB should develop a game-wide strategy to remove class barriers; the entire structure of the talent pathway should be reviewed to make it more meritocratic, inclusive, accountable and free of direct costs by 2025; and that a new regulatory authority should be established, independent from the ECB, to increase confidence in the regulatory process.
ICEC Chair Cindy Butts said: “Our findings are unequivocal. Racism, class discrimination, elitism and sexism are widespread and deep-rooted. The game must face the fact that it is not a joke or just a few bad apples. Discrimination is both overt and ingrained in the structures and processes within cricket. The harsh reality is that cricket is not for everyone.”
ECB President Richard Thompson described the report as a “wake-up call to cricket” and said “we should never again exclude anyone based on their ethnicity, gender or social background”, speaking on behalf of the ECB and the wider leadership of the ECB. game.
The report comes at a time when viewership in the UK is at an all-time high. The opening match of the Ashes series brought Sky Sports its highest ever viewing figures for a test match, peaking at 2.12 million home viewers. The Sky Sports app had 11.7 million page views compared to 1.5 million on the 2019 Ashes, with skysports.com recording 3.9 million page views versus 2.7 million in 2019. Digital streaming of the game reached 1.8 million views.
