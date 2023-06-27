AOA returns to six-man football after two years | Newsletters

HUNTSVILLE After a two-year stint with 11-man football, Alpha Omega Academy is returning to six-man competition after numbers were out of reach for the program.

In the Lions’ two-year tenure, they had a combined record of 7–10, with their best record coming in 2021 when they had four wins.

I think playing 11-man was really good for us and our kids, said AOA head coach Jeff Norris. I think it has improved our training, how we train and practice as football players. I think it has improved the culture and strengthened the standard. Guys have stepped up and I think it’s because of the 11-man experience. It is the right step for us at the moment.

Roster size was the known problem for the Lions as they moved up. In 2021, AOA saw 29 members sign up for the team, but saw numbers decline. The Lions saw a 23-man roster the following year and the number of boys continued to decline towards the end of the season.

However, AOA has experience playing six-man football. The Lions were perennial playoff contenders in a six-man game as they were the state runners-up in 2018.

We have to go through this year on an independent schedule and it gives us a year to grow and relearn the system, Norris said. We watched movies from our previous teams. Our coaches are investigating what we can do. I think what we’re going to have is a really solid foundation with a solid foundation. I think it will be a lasting success.

With the transition to 11-man football, AOA lost its junior varsity program. The Lions played almost every football member to get through with an 11-man roster.

The reduction in the number of players required on the field gives the Lions the opportunity to develop players at the lower level, giving more athletes the opportunity to become leaders, rather than getting reps in practice and nothing in games.

The kids are very excited, Norris said. Although we had low numbers last year, we had a lot of kids who didn’t play much and kids who played every snap. Having a Young Women team gives us an opportunity for some of our younger children to be leaders. It gives them a chance to succeed and learn how to win. I want them to get the mindset where they expect to win.

AOA has quite a few positions that have now become irreverent. The Lions lose the internal positions on both the defensive line if you use two defensive ends to block two offensive linemen. You have a center, but the center can become a receiver.

Offensively, AOA will likely see William Winn become their quarterback as he played as the junior high quarterback before joining the high school program in the 11-man transition.

The Lions will also see Cody Stone flip to a fullback role as running is legal in six-man.

With six men, players have to go against it on both sides, because they also play defensively. But the experience in 11-man defensive is expected to translate well as the positions remain the same.

We have quite a few kids that we’ve already switched positions, Norris said. Some children have moved. In Six-man you can use the center as a receiver, it gives us a lot of options. Our backfield will have many options. We just take our defensive targets and it becomes our line of defense. Fits very well with the kids we have now.

One thing that won’t be great for AOA is the fact that they will play as an independent member and set their own schedule. The Lions considered joining the district they will be joining, but was denied by the other teams as regrouping is next year.

Alpha Omega returns to the ranks against Burkeville on August 25.

We’ve tried a number of different scenarios, but we don’t qualify for the playoffs,” said Norris. We explored other districts, but the journey was too much. We’ve got some good teams lined up and we’ll be back in the district next year. It gives us a chase to grow and develop and get those guys ready. It’s a pity for our seniors, but they have other things to play for. They’re going to have a lot of fun.