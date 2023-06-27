Connect with us

Sports

AOA returns to six-man football after two years | Newsletters

AOA returns to six-man football after two years | Newsletters

 


HUNTSVILLE After a two-year stint with 11-man football, Alpha Omega Academy is returning to six-man competition after numbers were out of reach for the program.

In the Lions’ two-year tenure, they had a combined record of 7–10, with their best record coming in 2021 when they had four wins.

I think playing 11-man was really good for us and our kids, said AOA head coach Jeff Norris. I think it has improved our training, how we train and practice as football players. I think it has improved the culture and strengthened the standard. Guys have stepped up and I think it’s because of the 11-man experience. It is the right step for us at the moment.

Roster size was the known problem for the Lions as they moved up. In 2021, AOA saw 29 members sign up for the team, but saw numbers decline. The Lions saw a 23-man roster the following year and the number of boys continued to decline towards the end of the season.

However, AOA has experience playing six-man football. The Lions were perennial playoff contenders in a six-man game as they were the state runners-up in 2018.

We have to go through this year on an independent schedule and it gives us a year to grow and relearn the system, Norris said. We watched movies from our previous teams. Our coaches are investigating what we can do. I think what we’re going to have is a really solid foundation with a solid foundation. I think it will be a lasting success.

With the transition to 11-man football, AOA lost its junior varsity program. The Lions played almost every football member to get through with an 11-man roster.

The reduction in the number of players required on the field gives the Lions the opportunity to develop players at the lower level, giving more athletes the opportunity to become leaders, rather than getting reps in practice and nothing in games.

The kids are very excited, Norris said. Although we had low numbers last year, we had a lot of kids who didn’t play much and kids who played every snap. Having a Young Women team gives us an opportunity for some of our younger children to be leaders. It gives them a chance to succeed and learn how to win. I want them to get the mindset where they expect to win.

AOA has quite a few positions that have now become irreverent. The Lions lose the internal positions on both the defensive line if you use two defensive ends to block two offensive linemen. You have a center, but the center can become a receiver.

Offensively, AOA will likely see William Winn become their quarterback as he played as the junior high quarterback before joining the high school program in the 11-man transition.

The Lions will also see Cody Stone flip to a fullback role as running is legal in six-man.

With six men, players have to go against it on both sides, because they also play defensively. But the experience in 11-man defensive is expected to translate well as the positions remain the same.

We have quite a few kids that we’ve already switched positions, Norris said. Some children have moved. In Six-man you can use the center as a receiver, it gives us a lot of options. Our backfield will have many options. We just take our defensive targets and it becomes our line of defense. Fits very well with the kids we have now.

One thing that won’t be great for AOA is the fact that they will play as an independent member and set their own schedule. The Lions considered joining the district they will be joining, but was denied by the other teams as regrouping is next year.

Alpha Omega returns to the ranks against Burkeville on August 25.

We’ve tried a number of different scenarios, but we don’t qualify for the playoffs,” said Norris. We explored other districts, but the journey was too much. We’ve got some good teams lined up and we’ll be back in the district next year. It gives us a chase to grow and develop and get those guys ready. It’s a pity for our seniors, but they have other things to play for. They’re going to have a lot of fun.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.itemonline.com/newsletters/aoa-returns-to-six-man-football-after-two-years/article_35c840cc-1469-11ee-96de-c7800cb89cd0.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: