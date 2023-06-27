Sports
Nick Kyrgios welcomes potential Saudi investment in tennis
When asked about Kyrgio’s insinuation that tennis players were being underpaid, Tiley said he would like to see the athletes paid more.
We did it like a grand slam, we did our best to compensate the players. In fact, this year there was more than $100 million in prize money on offer over a four-week period, for both men and women, Tiley said.
We believe that if men get a certain amount of money, the women should get the same amount, and vice versa, so we’ve always had that feature and always will.
The more players, not just the top players, can earn a good income, the healthier it is for the sport.
Kyrgios, one of the tennis boxers, extended his Davis Cup exile last year to instead compete for a $1.5 million prize in the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, so his stance on the latest developments is no surprise.
At this point in my career, I will always do what is best for me, Kyrgios said at the time.
I can travel the world around this time of year playing exhibitions for six figures, you know, I feel like I put myself in that position, so it’s easy for me.
I will easily take time with my family and my girlfriend and enjoy experiences around the world, and make that kind of money, instead of playing away a week in something [Davis Cup] where I couldn’t be with my girlfriend, and I don’t get paid very well.
It’s up to Nick: TA boss believes Kyrgios could be a Wimbledon contender
The head of Australian tennis believes the country’s biggest star, Nick Kyrgios, can pull through his injury-plagued preparation to go on another deep Wimbledon run.
Kyrgios only played one competitive game this year due to a knee problem that required surgery at the Australian Open.
The world number 33 also complained of sore knees during his comeback match on grass in Stuttgart two weeks ago before withdrawing from the ATP 500 tournament in Halle.
This masthead revealed that Kyrgios was still planning to compete at Wimbledon, where he reached the final last year before losing a tight four-setter to Novak Djokovic.
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said before flying to London that he was confident Kyrgios would be able to rally for the grand slam on the grass court.
I’ll get a better feel for that when I chat with him right in front, which will be tomorrow, but Nick likes the grass, Tiley said.
Last year he was in the final and he got better and better as the event progressed. He loves competing there, and I know he wants nothing more than to get ready and play at Wimbledon.
Ultimately it’s up to Nick if he’s healthy, getting through the first few games will really be key for him and then he’ll be on a roll.
Kyrgios, who is likely to be the 31st seed when he plays, heads an eight-man Australian male contingent that includes Queens Club runner-up Alex de Minaur, who is ranked 16th in the world.
De Minaur’s placement in the top-16 means he will have a friendlier run into week two, having upset rising star Holger Rune last week to make it to the Queens final before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.
Max Purcell, Chris O’Connell, Libema Open finalist Jordan Thompson, Ilkley Challenger champion Jason Kubler, Aleks Vukic and Alexei Popyrin are also direct participants.
Former world number 20 Daria Saville will use a protected ranking to play at the All-England Club. She returned from her second ACL setback in qualifying in Birmingham last week.
Saville’s news helps offset the disappointment of Australia’s best woman, Ajla Tomljanovic, who is once again postponing her return from knee surgery after reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the past two years.
Tennis Australia women’s coach leader Nicole Pratt tempered expectations for Saville’s comeback, but didn’t rule out a surprise result from the world-class Australian.
She is physically ready to go [but] I think there’s always probably a month or two to build up after a long-term injury, and I think she has a really good perspective on that, Pratt said.
To be honest, this last comeback she had after Achilles surgery surprised me in six months, she was back in the top 50.
Grass isn’t her best surface, but after that she’s going to play on clay, get a lot of volume and then go to the hard courts she loves in America. It’s just really positive that she’s back, and she’s ahead of schedule.
There is also great excitement over Queensland prodigy Emerson Jones, the world’s highest-ranked 14-year-old girl, as she and her brother Hayden prepare for the Wimbledon youth event.
Sam Stosur’s ex-coach David Taylor is working with Jones.
I would say that over the next two to three years we will see Emerson Jones consistently appearing on the WTA Tour, Pratt said. I don’t want to say a bit like Ash Barty [because] Ash went from the juniors to the pros very quickly. I think Emerson will take a little longer than Ash.
Ash won Junior Wimbledon at age 15, and boom, she’s in the top 100 in the world, under 18, but the future looks bright for Emerson.
