Former Michigan hockey star named NHL’s Rookie of the Year





Former Michigan hockey center Matty Beniers, now with the Seattle Kraken Former Michigan hockey player Matty Beniers has won the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. The news was announced Monday evening in the NHL Awards ceremony in Nashville. The Seattle Kraken center led freshman players in points (57) and plus-minus rating (plus-14) during the 2022-23 season. He was second on his team in goals (24) and fourth in assists (33) as part of the top line alongside Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann. Beniers defeated a few finalists, including another former Wolverine, defender Owen Power. And the mood was not close: Beniers earned 160 first-place votes, 136 more than second-place finisher Stuart Skinner. As the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, Beniers represented Seattle’s first-ever pick as a new franchise. In two years with the Wolverines (2020-21 and 2021-22), Beniers helped UM to the NCAA Tournament as a freshman and to the Frozen Four as a sophomore. During his stellar sophomore campaign, Beniers was a first-team All-American, Big Ten scoring champion, and a Big Ten Player of the Year finalist. The Kraken made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023, Beniers first full season with the franchise. What they said about Matty Beniers amazing rookie campaign “Playing center in this league, as a young guy, is a bit like throwing as a young guy as a quarterback. I would probably compare it to a young player who ends up playing in the NFL, because there’s a lot coming at you. There’s a lot of responsibility and there’s leadership in it. Matty can handle all those things. He’s got those natural leadership qualities about him.” — Seattle coach Dave Hakstol (via NHL. com) “Pretty dynamic player. His skills are off the charts. You can see that he has a good pace and plays with a lot of confidence. He looks like he’s been around for a long time and you can’t teach that. It’s the kind of thing the greats all have.— Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’amour (via NHL. com) “As the first draft pick in Kraken history, he was under a lot of pressure, but performed tremendously and was a major reason they reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. He led NHL rookies with 57 points and took the lead with 24 goals, but there was more to his season than that, the Kraken controlled 51.7 percent of 5-on-5 shot attempts when Beniers was on the ice, and he was plus-16 in even-strength goal difference while averaging 14:27 from even strength ice time per game, third ahead of Seattle. Beniers has the look of a staple for the Kraken; what we’ve seen this season was just the beginning.” — Adam Kimelman, deputy editor, NHL. com (Full story) Story photo by James Coller / MGoBlog.com

