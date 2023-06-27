Sports
Anthony Gordon on his newfound love of chess as high-flying England Under-21 players enjoy fun and games in Georgia
ANTHONY GORDON has so far helped England make all the right moves at the Under-21 European Championship.
Yet it is not only on the pitch that he has shown tactical acumen in adapting to his new role as center forward, but also off it as the team’s chess master.
Gordon only got to know the old game earlier this year when he first moved from Everton to Newcastle in a £45 million deal.
And he has spent what little free time he had during the tournament in Georgia taking up the board, claiming to have beaten all of his teammates.
But Gordon still outsmarts team doctor Matt Perry, formerly of Wolves, and was credited with helping to save Raul Jimenez’s life after the Mexican suffered a fractured skull on the pitch three years ago.
Magpies star Gordon, 22, explained: You’re usually in a hotel when you first join a club for about a month.
I was so bored when I wasn’t working out. I started learning chess, I got pretty good in a week or two, but the doctor is on a different level. I can beat all players, but not the doctor!
I really like hobbies in general. I have to be good at everything.
If I ever have to prove something, I like to be good. I am one of those people.
I like to learn new things so when I got bored I just thought I would learn. It’s a very intelligent game, so I thought I’d test myself.
England have so far outsmarted both of their opponents, beating Israel in Kutaisi on Sunday after knocking out their Czech compatriots three days earlier.
They can now relax ahead of the group’s final match against Germany in Batumi on Wednesday, knowing they are already guaranteed to finish on top.
It gives boss Lee Carsley the chance to rest some of his key players, allowing the likes of Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke and Emile Smith Rowe to take a break.
Gordon may also start on the bench after starting both games so far and excelling in his unfamiliar position.
He had a goal disallowed for offside against the Czechs, but got the opener against Israel with an Alan Shearer-esque booming header.
Playing down the middle, Gordon added, “It’s very different. Obviously I haven’t played there very often, so it doesn’t come naturally.
I see a lot of the game in front of me, which helps me a bit. I play against Morgs, which is quite easy because he moves a lot.
I’m getting a better understanding of football in different positions, a No. 8 and on the wings for Newcastle and now as a No. 9.
To be honest, I feel like this might be my best position because I think I’m better off avoiding people. You can see when Morgs gets the ball and I turn, I can use my pace a bit more. You can get a little isolated on the wing, drifting in and out of games.
I’m not very good, or famous, for heading the ball, but I’ll take every goal!
While Gordon played with his knights, rooks and bishops, there was plenty of other fun and games to do during training for the rest of the team.
The team hotel 45 minutes outside the coastal city of Batumi has a golf simulator, which has become a favorite of Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle.
But there is also the card game Uno, the beanbag throw game Cornhole and Connect Four, as well as quiz and movie nights.
Arsenal star Smith Rowe added: “I’ve played table tennis, that’s my game.” I’m not really good at golf, I can’t hit the ball. Chess isn’t for me either.
I play table tennis with Noni, he’s really good, Max Aarons. There are a few of us. We have such a good team, you can chill with anyone, it doesn’t really matter.
Gordon added: I feel like the England teams have had incredible individuals in the past but struggled to get together. That is not a problem with this group.
It’s all designed to build team spirit, which seems to be high as almost every player mentions how good it is in interviews.
Of course it helps when you win and that’s what Gordon wants the team to continue to do against Germany, despite the stakes being low for Carsley’s side.
The pale blonde striker said: It’s about instilling a winner’s mentality. If we take off the next game, it won’t serve us well.
We have to keep going, win the next one and everyone until we win the cup.
