Kentucky brings Tre Mitchell to West Virginia

Kentucky has received a pledge from West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell just days after entering the portal after Bob Huggins stepped down as men’s basketball coach. The Wildcats were the prohibitive favorite for Mitchell as soon as he entered the portal Friday morning, which immediately put him on campus last weekend. The school officially announced its signing on Monday afternoon, with coach John Calipari tweeting about Mitchell’s arrival. Editors’ Picks 2 Related “Tre is from Pittsburgh and I’ve known him for years” Calipari wrote. “This was a unique situation, but as soon as he put his name in the portal, he was a player that I knew we should aim for. He brings leadership, experience, size and versatility and he’s a great fit for what we want to do.” I know this is a win for us and I think it will be a win for him too. We are delighted that he is part of our program.” Mitchell also announced his decision through social media. “Mountaineers!! I can’t thank you enough for the love and support you have shown,” he wrote. “You are truly one of a kind. I have a dream and I have the opportunity to make it come true. I need to think about my future and assure myself of the best chance to follow that dream. I know you will understand , if not today, it will one day. WVU will always have a special place in my heart, but it’s time to bet on myself.” Kentucky will be the fourth school for Mitchell, who began his career at UMass for two seasons before moving to Texas and then West Virginia. The 6-foot-9 tall man started 32 games for the Mountaineers last season, averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds. With Oscar Tshiebwe departing for the NBA and first-year star Aaron Bradshaw’s offseason injury troubles, the Wildcats needed an experienced forward who could start right away. Mitchell fits that mold. His arrival is Calipari’s second major success story in the past week, after guard Antonio Reeves chose to return to Lexington instead of entering the portal. Reeves averaged 14.4 points for Kentucky last season. He and Mitchell give the Wildcats two proven college producers in the lineup to go with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Mitchell was one of three West Virginia players to enter the portal last week as the school’s search for Huggins’ replacement continued without a resolution. The Mountaineers announced on Saturday that assistant coach Josh Eilert would be the interim coach for the 2023-24 season. Following Eilert’s promotion, Kerr Kriisa announced that he was retiring from the portal and returning to Morgantown. Security guard Joe Toussaint remains in the portal, with Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Alabama among the schools in pursuit; he is also considering a return to West Virginia. Reserve striker Mohamed Wague entered the portal on Monday morning.

