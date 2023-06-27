Cricket for chic sluts and everything follows from it, reports find





THE Plastic Ono Straps Give Peace a chance makes listeners want to punch someone. These political songs are enough to turn anyone against their cause: Nelson Mandela by The Special AKA, 1984 A ska plea to end apartheid and release South African political prisoner Mandela who has a single earwig line. Props to the band for making Nel-son Man-DAY-la an unforgettable chorus, but the contribution to his freedom was negligible and it killed ska to death. Give Peace a Chance by the Plastic Ono Band, 1969 The only protest song to name comedian Tommy Cooper was written by John and Yoko in bed on their honeymoon and has the political punch of a fart under the duvet. The couple gives up halfway through the lyrics and just repeats to give peace a chance. You don’t want that. Russians by Sting, 1985 Amid the tension of the Cold War and the looming threat of mutually assured destruction, Sting waded in like a lone Geordie peacekeeper, arguing for common sense by rhyming biology with ideology and precedent with president. Sent the world to Defcon 2. Earth Song, Michael Jackson, 1995 What about the elephants? bleats Jacko, what about the whales? And the forests that burn, and wars and all the killing that’s going on? Jacko actually lists everything that humans do wrong, with certain exceptions close to home. His protest is lyrically disjointed, musically epic, and was himself the subject of a butt-based protest from Jarvis Cocker. 19 by Paul Hardcastle, 1985 A Vietnam protest song released ten years after the end of the war. The central message was that the average age of American combat soldiers in Vietnam was 19. It was, in fact, 22, but anyway. Synths, stuttering lyrics, news footage, laser pew sounds and a military bugle make it a rolling thunderous assault on the ears. Just Say No by the Grange Hill Cast, 1985 Child actors who couldn’t sing covered a Nancy Reagan campaign song, added a rap, and filmed the video at a school disco. Is it any wonder the kids who bought it grew into ’90s rave kids who double popped pills? Biko from Simple Minds, 1989 Simple Minds covered a powerful Peter Gabriel song about the police killing of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko and f**king it right up, threw it on their album Street Fighting Years along with the Northern Irish lament Belfast Child, Mandela Day and ecological blockbuster This is your ground. It killed their career. Stand and Deliver by Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, 2020 Covid refusers Clapton and Van Morrison teamed up for this spectacularly awful anti-mask, anti-lockdown single. It’s hard to hear two musical greats collide like this, but it’s also satisfying. Followed by an anti-vaccine song This has to stop, Make Captain Toms You are never alone seem musically transcendent.

