Soccer field of tropical forest is lost every 5 seconds
Earth lost an area of carbon-absorbing rainforest larger than Switzerland or the Netherlands by 2022, most of which was destroyed to make way for livestock and cash crops, an analysis of satellite data released Tuesday showed.
That’s almost a football field of mature tropical trees being cut down or burned every five seconds, day and night, and 10 percent more than the year before, according to the World Resources Institute (WRI).
Tropical forests destroyed last year released 2.7 billion tons of CO22 in the atmosphere, equivalent to fossil fuel emissions from India, the world’s most populous nation, WRI’s Global Forest Watch unit reported.
Brazil accounted for 43 percent of the loss, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bolivia accounted for about 13 and 9 percent, respectively.
The more than 41,000 square kilometers (almost 16,000 square miles) globally decimated last year makes 2022 the fourth most destructive year for old-growth forests in two decades.
The accelerated loss comes a year after world leaders pledged at the 2021 Glasgow COP26 summit to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030.
“Since the turn of the century, we’ve seen a hemorrhage of some of the world’s most important forest ecosystems, despite years of efforts to reverse that trend,” Mikaela Weisse, director of WRI’s Global Forest Watch, told reporters in a briefing.
“We are rapidly losing one of our most effective tools to combat climate change, protect biodiversity and support the health and livelihoods of millions of people.”
Globally, vegetation and soil have consistently absorbed about 30 percent of CO2 pollution since 1960, even though those emissions have increased by half.
90 billion tons
About 1.6 billion people, nearly half of them belonging to indigenous groups, depend directly on forest resources for food and livelihoods.
Brazil’s deforestation increased during the four-year rule of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and increased by 15 percent last year compared to 2021.
Bolsonaro’s government has eroded environmental policies, turned a blind eye to illegal deforestation and weakened protections for the rights of indigenous peoples who have proven to be effective stewards of healthy forests.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in early this year, has vowed to end deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon by 2030, but will face many challenges in doing so, experts say.
Scientists fear that the combination of climate change and deforestation could cause the Amazon basin’s accelerated transition from tropical forest to savanna, which could dramatically disrupt the weather not only in South America but around the world.
About 90 billion tons of CO2 is stored in the forest of the Amazon basin, twice the global annual emissions from all sources.
“Halting and reversing forest loss is one of the most cost-effective mitigation options available to us today,” said Frances Seymour, WRI’s distinguished senior fellow for forests.
Also in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where more than half a million hectares were destroyed in 2022, a lot of old-growth forest was lost, according to the report.
Cocoa, gold and fire
Unlike in Brazil, the main drivers were subsistence agriculture and the small-scale production of charcoal made by cutting and burning wood, a reflection of the country’s poverty.
More than 80 percent of the population has no electricity.
A half-billion-dollar agreement signed by the DRC in 2021 to protect its forests has been undermined by the recent auction of oil and gas exploration permits.
The government has also indicated that it will lift a moratorium on new logging concessions.
Bolivia, meanwhile, saw its third largest loss of old-growth forests (nearly 4,000 square kilometers) in 2022 and a 32 percent increase in the rate of deforestation compared to 2021.
“Most of the loss has occurred in protected areas, covering the last patches of old-growth forest in the country,” the Global Forest Watch report said.
Cocoa production, gold mining and fires were the main drivers.
Just over five percent of global tropical forest loss last year occurred in Indonesia (2,300 square kilometers), where deforestation has more than quadrupled since 2016.
Other countries rounding out last year’s “top ten” in global tropical forest loss include Peru (3.9 percent), Colombia (3.1), Laos (2.3), Cameroon (1.9), Papua New Guinea (1.8) and Malaysia (1.7).
The rest of the world combined accounted for just under 15 percent of lost forest in 2022.
