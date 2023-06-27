Womens Tennis Tour approves equal pay deal by 2033

The women’s professional tennis tour took another step towards closing the gender pay gap on Tuesday as players and tournament officials committed to aligning their prize money with the men’s for key tournaments, though the shift will not be completed for another 10 years.

The move came after months of negotiations within the WTA Tour, which also involve tournament organizers, as well as years of player complaints and dragging by tournament officials who for decades have paid female professionals a fraction of what they pay the men, even in tournaments. where they play the same best-of-three-sets format.

In May in Rome, the men competed for $8.5 million, while the women competed for $3.9 million. The Western & Southern Open, the main tune-up for the US Open, paid men $6.28 million, while women competed for $2.53 million. The National Bank Open in Canada last year offered the men $5.9 million, compared to $2.53 million for the women.

More and more players are becoming restless because of this, says Jessica Pegula, the fourth-ranked player in the world and a member of the WTA Players Council. Equal pay started with the Slams, and I think a lot of people thought that meant every tournament.