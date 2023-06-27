Bruins Trade Hall and rights to Foligno for Blackhawks





The Boston Bruins have finally begun their expected pay cap clearing through the NHL trade market. The Bruins announced Monday afternoon that they had traded winger Taylor Hall and the rights to veteran Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defensemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell. Taylor Hall, 31, has two years left on the four-year, $24 million ($6M AAV) contract on July 23, 2021. Foligno, 35, can become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday and the Blackhawks now own the exclusive rights to him contract before entering the free agent market. As first reported by TSN NHL insider Chris Johnston, Hall had a 16-team no-trade clause and the Blackhawks were not on the list he recently submitted to the Boston Bruins through his agent Darren Ferris. The Boston Bruins have taken $6 million off their salary cap and, according to PuckPedia, they now have $10.9 million in projected cap space with 14 players on the roster (6F/7D/1G). After trade, #NHLBruins have $10.9M Projected Cap space with 14 players on the roster (6F/7D/1G). Includes $4.5 million bonus over limit RFA: Frederic, Lauko, Mitchell, Swayman UFA: Bergerson, Krejci, Bertuzzi, Nosek, Hathaway, Orlov, Cliftonhttps://t.co/ois3aj5k2i — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 26, 2023 Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season, then fired five times and provided three assists in seven playoff games. The 2010 first overall pick winner and 2018 Hart Trophy winner will now play for his sixth NHL team in 16 NHL seasons if and when he makes them for the Blackhawks in the 2023-24 season. Hall was acquired by the Bruins from the Buffalo Sabers just before the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline in exchange for Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Nick Foligno just signed a two-year, $7.6 million ($3.8 million AAV) contract with the Boston Bruins. After an injury-ridden first season in Boston, Foligno rebounded in the 2022–23 season with ten goals and 16 assists in 60 games. Foligno also had a goal and two assists in six playoff games. Regula, 22, has 12 goals and 39 assists for 51 points in three seasons with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL). The 6-foot-4, 218-pound defenseman has played in 22 career NHL games for the Blackhawks. He was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (67eoverall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Mitchell, 24, played in 82 NHL games for the Blackhawks and has four goals and 12 assists in three NHL seasons. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound blue liner also played in 67 career AHL games for the IceHogs, recording 13 goals and 29 assists. Chicago initially selected him in the second round (26eoverall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Shortly after announcing this trade, the Bruins announced that they had acquired defenseman Reilly Walsh from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.. The 24-year-old Walsh appeared in 174 AHL games for the Utica Comets, scoring 23 goals and 76 assists for 99 points in three seasons. The 6-foot, 185-pound Framingham, Massachusetts native was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (81st overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2023/06/26/boston-bruins-trade-hall-and-rights-to-foligno-to-blackhawks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos