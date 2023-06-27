Alternative date ideas in Dublin for 2023

While going for coffee can be a convenient first date, and dinner can work for the second, finding things to do outside of the usual trip to the pub can sometimes be tricky when you’re looking for love.

To help you find fun and unusual activities for a date night with your match, we’ve rounded up alternative date ideas in Dublin in 2023 (and beyond).

Be a tourist

Going on a date can feel like a lot of pressure. To make things easier for you, think of your romantic getaway as an opportunity to check off your to-do list or just retrace your steps. From art exhibitions to historical tours, there are plenty of fun ways to spend a day with your potential other half without the nail-biting nerves.

Tour of Windmill Lane Recording Studios

This tour, which lasts 50-60 minutes and costs 22 euros per person, allows participants to explore the studios that have experienced some of the best musicians in the industry. This hands-on tour explores how tracks are put together, how sessions are mixed, and may even introduce you to Cosmo – the resident spirit.

The Gnome Museum

Enter a world of mythology and folklore and laugh as you explore the wonders of Ireland’s Leprechaun Museum. The Darkland tour, which explores the “twisted tales of the dark side of Ireland”, takes place at 7pm and 8pm and is strictly over 18 years old. It takes an hour and costs 20 per person.

The Little Museum of Dublin

This beautiful gem can be found in a Georgian house at 15 St. Stephen’s Green. Home to a wealth of Irish memorabilia, it has been made possible through public donations, with guided tours revealing the history of a city that has undergone remarkable changes over the past 100 years. Guided tours from 13 per person.

Irish Museum of Modern Art

Art and culture enthusiasts can enjoy a range of diverse and exciting exhibitions, performances, screenings, workshops and free events at the museum this summer. IMMA Outdoors hosts a series of free outdoor events, this year including IMMA Nights, an evening series of events that takes place every Thursday and Sunday. Runs until 24 Sept.

National Botanical Gardens

If the good weather continues and you’re looking for new terrain to explore for free, the National Botanic Gardens at Glasnevin might be the perfect date spot. A picturesque oasis of beauty, the gardens contain important collections of plant species and cultivars from around the world, as well as restored historic greenhouses.

Getty Images

Walking tours

If sitting across from your dating app match sounds like a recipe for disaster, why not shake your nerves with a walking tour? In addition to getting to know your date, you will have the chance to learn something new about your city.

Dublin City Exploration Smartphone Game

This self-guided tour from 8am to 6pm costs £22 per person and allows players to explore the city of Dublin. Players discover local landmarks by taking part in tricky challenges. Once a riddle is solved, players will unlock a local recommendation and fun facts about the city.

Spooky history tour

Ireland, the home of Halloween, has a long and storied past with mythical ghosts and ghouls. Costing £19 per person, this hour and a half walking tour takes participants through the eerie, cobbled streets of the capital.

Musical walking tour

Costing £22 per person, this musical walking tour takes a bona fide local musician and balladeer on an interactive journey through the music of Ireland. Sing along to the street songs of Dublin and listen to the folk ballads of Ireland’s musical heritage.

Unconventional food tour

This unconventional food tour lasts two and a half hours and has a higher price (85 per person), but seats no more than six people at a time, allowing for a more curated experience. Exploring both traditional Irish food and international cuisine, this tour explores farm-to-table connections and the origins of small businesses.

Getty Images

Creative lessons

Restless hands make evil spirits. To keep date night flowing, sign up for a class that will keep you entertained while you get to know your beau.

Making cocktails

Dublin bar The Little Pig offers cocktail lessons for £50 per person. After receiving a welcome cocktail upon arrival and learning about the venue and cocktails in general, you and your date will each have the opportunity to learn how to make and then drink two different cocktails.

Throwing pottery

Find the Patrick Swayze to your Demi Moore while behind a potter’s wheel. Arran Street East is near Dublin’s old fruit and vegetable market and offers pottery classes and workshops for those interested in discovering the craft. Their basic throwing lessons are two and a half hours on weekends and cost 85 per person.

Forge a silver ring

If you want to celebrate an anniversary or do something special for your date, why not make your own rings? At a price of 80 per person, the Silver Works team teaches the basics of silversmithing, from sawing, soldering, filing, hammering and polishing to making your very own handmade silver ring!

Drink and draw

Do you wish you could paint like Bob Ross? Drink and Draw is hosting a paint party at Dublin’s Grand Social. Painters cost 26 per person and enjoy a two-hour art party complete with cheesy music, a canvas to take home and prizes up for grabs all night long.

Paint WITH Coffee

This Must Be The Place is an event venue in Temple Bar offering a variety of fun workshops, classes and performances. Hosted by Alternative Dublin, the ‘Paint With Coffee Art Workshop’ promises to be a healthy afternoon of creating masterpieces using only coffee. 17.93 per person with free tea, coffee and biscuits.

Getty Images

Active adventures

If you enjoy getting out into the fresh air, there are plenty of great hiking trails and wild swimming spots to enjoy in and around Dublin. However, if you want a more structured day to enjoy with your date, there are plenty of events on offer.

Howth Walking

This four-hour walking adventure starts at 11am and costs £49 per person and leads you on a charming walking trail on the beautiful Howth Peninsula. Covering approximately 10-15 km, this tour will take you through history as you walk through the ages and explore unique habitats that vary by day and season.

rock climbing

This half day guided climbing tour costs £75 per person and will take you to new heights over Dublin City. From Dalkey Quarry, participants can enjoy sweeping views from Dun Laoghaire to the Poolbeg Towers and beyond.

City kayaking

See the city from a whole new vantage point and enjoy a performance under a bridge with City Kayaking. This date costs £47 per person and you’ll share a kayak with your other half as you catch a memorable show under some of Dublin’s most iconic bridges. This unique experience lasts approximately two hours.

Eye Ferries from Ireland

For €25 per person you can take an exciting one hour journey around Ireland’s Eye (a small long uninhabited island off the coast of County Dublin) and along the Howth coastline.

Getty Images

Play games

If you want to postpone soul-searching conversations and have a little fun with your dating app match, play some games with them (like table tennis, not their feelings).

Shelter

Located on South William Street, The Hideout is a BYOB pool (bring your own bottle) and ping pong hall. This costs 15 or 20 an hour depending on the day and is a great date spot in the center of town.

Token

Home to 40 arcade and pinball machines, decked out event spaces and award-winning food, this Dublin 7 hot spot is a great place to spend some time with someone new. Find out how competitive your date is during a game of Gumball. Tokens are 1 for one, 5 for seven, 10 for 15 or 20 for 32.

Fusion rink

Dublin’s only roller disco and dance center is located in Finches Business Park and is open to all abilities and all ages. If you’ve never skated before, they offer lessons for beginners and always have plenty of staff on hand to help. General admission 10.

Mini Golf

Located in Dundrum town centre, Rainforest Adventure Golf features two air-conditioned indoor mini golf courses, a café and a mini arcade. Suitable for all skill levels, the 18-hole Aztec and Mayan themed courses offer a 45-minute tropical experience. 14.90 per person.

Ax throw

Dublin’s only axe-throwing location is in the heart (or bull’s-eye, if you will) of the city. Ax Throwing is an aggressive fun date idea with a difference. Open on weekends and costs £27 per person for an hour session. This is a great group event if you’re up for a double date with friends.

Pub quiz

There are plenty of pubs hosting weekly quizzes all over Dublin, so call your locals and see what’s on offer. If you want to explore the town centre, The Wood Shed is a sports bar on Parnell Street with a free quiz night every Monday at 9pm. Get ready to put your knowledge to the test.

Getty Images

live shows

If you want to catch a show before eating and drinking, you can head to some historic venues for a play, music performance, or stand-up.

Watch for plays Theaters online for a list of upcoming performances at The Gate, Smock Alley, The Gaiety, The Abbey, Bord Gis Energy Theatre, 3Olympia Theater and more.

If you want to get a taste of all that the arts have to offer, be sure to check out the Dublin Fringe Festival this September.

The Irish comedy guide Comedy is a great way to discover your local comedy venues for a night of stand-up. If you fancy a weekend of Irish and international comedy, don’t miss the Paddy Power Comedy Festival takes place in the Iveagh Gardens in July.

For a romantic evening at the cinema, look no further than an extravagant show at the Stella cinema or an intimate indie film at the IFI. If you want something different, check out a drive-in experience this summer.

Always drink responsibly.