Men’s S&D’s Fallon, Gallagher Gear Up for Phillips 66 National Championships





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania swimming and diving team will have two participants when the action begins Tuesday at this year’s Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis. Looking to defend his crown from last season, Matthew Fallon is back in action this week along with teammate Daniel Gallagher . Fallon will swim four races: the 200m breaststroke, 50m breast, 100m breast and 200m IM while Gallagher will compete in the 200m backstroke. Fallon, who enters the week with the nation’s fastest 200-meter breast time (2:07.91), became the event’s national champion last season in Irvine, California. He earned two bronze medals at Ivy Championships in February, placing third in the 200-meter breaststroke (1:53.34) and third in the 100 breast (52.72), while swimming to a 10th-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 4: 22.10. Although he qualified for NCAA Championships for the second year in a row, the rising junior did not compete due to an injury. Gallagher also had success at Ivies, where he swam a personal best of 3:50.06 in the 400 IM to finish ninth, win the B-Final and earn an NCAA B-Cut. He also placed 14th in the 200 back (1:46.29). Fallon will compete on Wednesday (200 breast), Thursday (50 breast), Friday (100 breast) and Saturday (200 IM). Gallagher takes back the group in the 200 meters on Wednesday. All heats begin at 10 a.m. EDT, while finals begin at 7 p.m. EDT each night. Sessions will be broadcast live on Peacock every night of the game. #FightOnPenn

