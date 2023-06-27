Cricket World Cup fixtures revealed as India v Pakistan date confirmed | Cricket

The men’s Cricket World Cup kicks off on October 5, with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad and the same venue hosting the final on November 19, organizers have said, and the schedule for India’s flagship event also confirms Pakistan’s participation .

The fixtures were unveiled by the International Cricket Council at an event in Mumbai less than four months before the start of the over-50 tournament, with the delay partly blamed on soured political relations between India and Pakistan. India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asian Cup sparked the latest dispute between the neighbours, who only play each other in multi-team events. Pakistan responded by threatening to boycott the World Cup if they were not allowed to host at least some Asia Cup matches on their own soil.

The stalemate was finally resolved this month when Pakistan agreed to split the matches with Sri Lanka, where India will play their Asia Cup matches. The arch-rivals will meet in the most anticipated match of the tournament on October 15 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket venue in the world by capacity. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added a caveat saying it still needs government approval for any tour to India, including World Cup match venues.

We are in contact with our government for guidance, PCBs communications director Sami Ul Hasan said in a statement. This position is consistent with what we told the ICC a few weeks ago when they shared the design schematic and asked for our feedback.

India will begin their campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8. England’s opener against New Zealand is a rematch of the 2019 final, in which the hosts triumphed via a now-dropped boundary counting rule.

Among other important matches, 1992 champions Pakistan will meet Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England take on South Africa in Mumbai the following day.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he was looking forward to the atmosphere during the game with India in Chennai. You know there will be a big crowd, but no bigger than playing India in a World Cup match at home, so that will be exciting for us, he said. It’s going to be a huge challenge, it’s a top class team, but if you want to win a World Cup you have to be better than everyone else, so why not go head to head against India?

The first semi-final will take place in Mumbai on November 15, with the second in Kolkata the following day. Both matches, as well as the final, are day-night matches. There will be a total of 10 venues for the 10-team tournament in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.