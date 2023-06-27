Iowa Football Recruiting: 3 star Arizona DE Devan Kennedy commits to Hawkeyes

In recent years, the Iowa Hawkeyes have slowly built and refined their recruiting strategy to take full advantage of the NCAA recruiting calendar. The past few years have been about building relationships early, getting prospects on campus as juniors, and filling a good portion of the class before summer rolls around. That opens the door for a big recruiting weekend with the majority of players already committed to make official visits alongside the remaining top targets.

This cycle, that big recruiting weekend, came this past weekend with the Hawkeyes receiving eleven of their twelve committed players as well as nearly a dozen non-committed prospects. One such prospect was Arizona defensive end Devan Kennedy, who attended a camp in Iowa City earlier this month.

Despite making camp, Kennedy received no offer until he chose to return to Iowa City this weekend. Once back on campus, the Hawkeyes jumped aboard, and Kennedy wasted little time doing the same, making his way to Iowa on Monday.

While that sounds pretty standard when it comes to Iowa recruiting stories, Kennedy’s story is anything but standard. Despite being the son of former Penn State star and St. Louis Rams first-round pick Jimmy Kennedy, Devan didn’t play football until a year ago.

When he chose to finally follow in his father’s footsteps, Kennedy was a 63-190 lb junior with great athleticism, a 7-foot wingspan, and almost no experience. But what he lacked in experience he made up for in work ethic and coachability. Devan put on a good 50 pounds over the past 10 months and went from novice to big power five prospect.

That’s where his recruiting story gets even less standard as Hawkeye stories go. Despite camping in Iowa City and leaving without an offer, Kennedy was not completely under the radar. His junior film showed his advantage. His frame is great and his technique is improving. But his combination of size, speed and strength is something you can’t coach and when he started attending camps it didn’t take long for other schools to take notice.

Before making a return visit to Iowa City this weekend and earning the Hawkeyes’ bid, Kennedy earned offers from Oregon stateIllinois and most importantly, his father’s alma mater: Penn State.

It’s not often the Hawkeye go head-to-head with the Nittany Lions. It’s incredibly rare for them to beat them for an old recruit. But Phil Parker’s reputation and project development in the Iowa program sealed the deal for Kennedy, who says he found his home this weekend.

Iowa is home, Kennedy said HawkeyeReport.com. They are known for developing their players on and off the field. I trust the staff and love the Iowa City community.

A product of Phoenix’s Brophy Prep, Kennedy is high school teammates with twins Bastian and Case Vanden Bosch, the sons of former Nebraska standout Kyle Vanden Bosch. The duo also have offers from Iowa as Levar Woods and the Hawkeyes try to push their way into Arizona’s fertile recruiting territory.

As mentioned, Kennedy chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Oregon State, Nevada, UTEP, Bowling Green, Idaho and others. Burt’s addition brings Iowa’s class of 2024 to 13 total pledges. The class ranks 30th nationally according to On3 (36th per Rivals and 32nd per 247 Sports). That’s good for 8th place in the Big Ten (9th per Rivals and 247 Sports).

The question now is how many more of the ten or so uncommitted prospects the Hawkeyes hosted this weekend will follow Kennedy to Iowa City. Later in the afternoon, Iowa received a preferred walk-on commitment from safety prospect Graham Eben. Notably, Eben is a high school teammate with top WR prospect Reece Vander Zee, which the Hawkeyes also hosted this weekend.

Early indications are that at least half a dozen of those visitors want to commit. Potentially more. It could be a very busy week for the Hawkeyes on the recruiting trail. Of course, that would ensure that staff would be one step ahead in their preparation for the class of 2025.

Welcome aboard Devan Kennedy!

For Kennedy, TWO

Height: 63

Weight: 240 lbs

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ (Brophy Prep)

stars: 247 sports – 3; Rivals – 3