Canada’s National Bank Open tennis event to level prize pool by 2027





The National Bank Open will award equal prize money to men’s and women’s tennis players from 2027, Tennis Canada announced on Tuesday. The annual Canadian tournament, a WTA 1000 event on the women’s tour and Masters 1000 stop on the men’s ATP Tour, takes place simultaneously in Toronto and Montreal in early August. “This is quite a big achievement for us trying to level our sport in this country,” said Gavin Ziv, chief tournament officer of Tennis Canada. The tournament will also receive a status upgrade, expanding from 7-day main draw competitions to 12 days from 2025, excluding Olympic years. Additional funding will come from WTA Ventures, which will centralize the WTA’s commercial rights and assets and provide a “gradual inflow of funds” for the National Bank Open, Tennis Canada said in a press release. LOOK | Andreescu surpasses British opponent in German tournament opener Andreescu is advancing at Bad Homburg Open Bianca Andreescu won her opening match against Britain’s Sonay Kartal 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open on Monday. The national sports body said it plans to use those funds, along with the continued support of its main sponsor, to “significantly reduce” the price gap between men and women. The WTA lists a $2.788 million purse for the August 7-13 event in Montreal. The Toronto ATP event has a $7.623 million purse. Tennis Canada expects WTA prize money to rise from about 32 percent of ATP prize money to nearly 60 percent in 2025, 78 percent in 2026 and 100 percent in 2027. “Today is a special day to be a Canadian tennis player,” said Rebecca Marino of Vancouver. “I am so proud of the work Tennis Canada and National Bank have done to pave the way for equal prize money. “Announcing parity by 2027 is a huge step forward for women in Canada and I hope it can lay the foundation for more progress and an even brighter future for the girls entering our sport.” The ATP announced last year that several tournaments, including the National Bank Open, would expand to 12-day main draw events and adopt a structure closer to Grand Slams. In addition to the Canadian tournament, the WTA also plans to adopt the expanded format at events in Rome and Cincinnati. Fields will increase to 96 players from the current 56. In Olympic years, like the Cincinnati event (mid-August), the National Bank Open will revert to a seven- or eight-day competition due to its more compact schedule. Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics. Tennis Canada and the tours decided to implement the new structure starting in 2025, the federation said, to ensure three consecutive years under the new format before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

