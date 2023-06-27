Sports
Rating of the Minnesota Wild Mock Draft Picks from the Hockey World – Minnesota Wild
They say you can only judge a particular design after about five years. Not only is that nonsense, it’s a full plate of gabagool as far as I’m concerned. Today we are going to review the sketch of the Minnesota Wild for it even happens.
How? We follow Justin Hein’s collection of early Hockey Wilderness mock drafts to assess the Wild picks for mock drafts in the NHL. The industry chatter is heated and the hockey blogosphere has had about a month to cram for the draft. So let’s run through this one and review how some of the national writers picked Minnesota’s spot, 21st overall in the first round.
Jason Bakela, Sports net: David Edstrom, C, Frlunda (Sweden)
am pope, Chicago Sun Times: David Edstrom, C, Frlunda (Sweden)
Corey Pronman, The athletic: David Edstrom, C Frlunda (Sweden)
The most popular name to land on Wild come draft night is Edstrom, a 6’3″ center whose reputation is on the rise after a strong U-18 World Junior showing. Edstrom had five goals and eight points in seven games , similar to other first round favorite centers Oliver Moore (four goals, nine points) and Calum Ritchie (three goals, nine points) Add to that the team’s need for centers and we can see why he is a popular choice for the Wild.
But despite production of points per game in Sweden’s U-20 league and even a strong four points in 11 appearances for Frlunda’s SHL club, not all scouts are sold on his bright side. Everyone agrees that he is a smart defender with a hard nose, but very few people rate his skating, shot or skills as above average. However, it is noteworthy that Edstrom controlled 53% of the shot attempts in the SHL, which is very strong for an 18-year-old. If Minnesota traded back to the first or high second round to get him, I’d gladly choose more. But for No. 21 overall in a deep draft, I’d like to see a player who can be special, and not just the Next Joel Eriksson Ek.
Craig Button, TSN: Eduard al, LW, Brno (Czech Republic)
Joe Smith, The athletic: Eduard al, LW, Brno (Czech Republic)
The score Staff: Eduard al, LW, Brno (Czech Republic)
For those who deviate from the positional need, already seems to be the consensus choice among mock designers. No one doubts the talent. “He’s amazing. He’s got an explosive 1, 2, 3 steps. It’s like Jack Eichel,” Czech U18 coach Jakub Petr told Elite Prospects in their Draft Guide. FC Hockey likes the 6’2″ winger’s skating and smarts, saying, “His exhilarating speed and edging make him a constant threat on the ice, allowing him to quickly change direction and maintain control of the puck at maintain high speeds.
You have to wonder where the Wild stands on the parts of his game that are not physical. His hockey sense is a divisive topic, as is his competitive level. The Wild put a lot of emphasis on both things, so if they don’t believe it’s there, this choice isn’t happening. But if they believe in those elements of his game, they could potentially get one of the most talented players in a loaded draft in 21st place.
Grade: B+ for Smith, B for the rest. I like the home run swing, especially when the top centers are off the board. The only niggle I would have is that if I were betting on a talented winger in this spot I would prefer Quentin Musty who comes with more of an edge and asks fewer questions about competitiveness while still boasting a high -end attack. Smith didn’t have that option, Button and The score did, hence the difference in numbers.
Adam Kimmelman, NHL. com: Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)
Mike Morreale, NHL. com: Calum Ritchie, C, Oshawa (OHL)
At first, Ritchie’s recon reports can be very similar to those of someone like Edstrom. Both centers are tall (Ritchie is 6’2″), unafraid to get to the foul areas, and very smart. That makes both Ritchie and Edstrom “high-floor” players.
Ritchie has a standout quality, something Edstrom lacks. Not only is Ritchie one of the smartest players in the draft, he also has the puck-handling skills and passing ability to create scoring opportunities in groups. “He is the ultimate possession extender,” glows Elite Prospects. “He’s not the most inventive or creative handler, but he dangles his way around opponents… He’s a legitimately impressive player in a small area.”
He scored a solid but not stellar 59 points in 59 games in the OHL, fourth in the league among draft-eligible players. On the one hand you want to see more. But on the other hand, Oshawa didn’t have a great team and Ritchie struggled with shoulder injuries for part of the year. His skating could also be an issue, which might be a red flag for his center prospects, depending on whether you think his skating is sub-par or just average.
Grade B. Ritchie wasn’t on my upside-heavy radar when participating in this exercise, but I’m starting to talk myself into it. A big, smart, physical, pass-first center is definitely playing in the NHL, even if they aren’t particularly fast, provided Ritchie’s skills can live up to the hype. If things go well with Ritchie, I can see the Wild getting something like Ryan Getzlaf-lite.
John Kennedy, USA today: Ethan Gauthier, RW, Drummondville (QMJHL)
Gauthier is a 5’11” wrecking ball, and it’s not hard to see the Wild scouting staff seeing and falling in love with this kid. First, they’ll have inside intel on him. He’s teammates with David Spacek, another potential Minnesota customer To another, he’s a man who plays the competitive, dogged game on which the Wild base their identities.
It’s easy to write off Gauthier’s skill, which is unfair. His game is based on doing the little things to keep the attack going and get to the net. But he also has the chance to make opponents pay for the chances he deserves.
Grade: C-. I see the appeal, but being a player without elite insight is trick one, and being a winger is trick two. Even if we limit the pool to players on the higher floors, there are players I’d rather see Minnesota get to 21. Honestly, the top talent is gone in this mock, but I’d still need to see the Wild trade back before fully on board with this pick.
Kyle WoodLove, Yahoo! Sport: Samuel Honzek, C/LW, Vancouver (WHL)
We’ve extensively profiled Honzek here. He is 6’4″ and has a great shot, soft hands, and strong two-way play. Honzek’s production was among the best in the WHL among draft-eligible players, despite an injury that struck him on the stretch.
This roundup of possible draft picks has two types of players, it seems: high-upside swings or safer players. Honzek marries both a high ceiling and a high floor with the best of all currently mocked in the Wilderness. Even with Brayden Yager and WHL co-star Musty still on the board, Honzek has a more than compelling reason to get off the board here.
Class A-. If there is a concern, it may be that he is better suited to center or wing at the pro level. For me it’s a non issue. Minnesota might be rolling the dice on whether he can play down the middle. But as long as Honzek excels, he’s the colossal center of their dreams or a two-way power. It’s hard to see how the Wild loses here.
