Israel’s Special Olympics delegation wins 25 medals at international world games in Berlin





The Israeli delegation that took part in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 won a total of 25 medals at the end of the international competition, which concluded on Sunday. The 35 athletes competing on behalf of the Jewish state won nine gold medals, eight silver and eight bronze medals in eight sports, including track and field, judoka, cycling, swimming and bowling, the Israeli army said. Channel 12. Levav Barkan won a gold medal in men’s judo after a final fight against Mongolia. Ron Beck, 16, won the gold medal in the men’s 3,000-meter track race in Level A and also won a silver medal in the 5,000-meter race at the same level. He also helped his teammates Adi Madmon, 29, Saar Buchbinder, 30, and Pele Abudy, 29, win the bronze for Israel in the 4×400-meter mixed relay. Buchbinder also took home two gold medals in the 5,000-meter Level B and 10,000-meter Level B races, while Madmon won a bronze medal in the women’s 100-meter Level A race. Aran Bar Peled won silver in the women’s 800m freestyle in level B, while Noga Koren and Tal Golani won bronze in two separate women’s cycling events. Rivi Cohen, 38, and her partner Hana Duanis, 66, won silver in United Sports women’s double bowling. Seventeen-year-old table tennis player David Kersenti, whose Iranian opponent was unable to compete against him last week after his coach pulled him out of competition, went on to win the gold medal in the men’s singles, under-17 table tennis tournament in Division 1. Yakov Hamama won silver in the men’s 2-kilometer cycling race 30 years and older even while suffering from a tear in his lower leg, the Israeli delegation said in a Facebook post. The Israel women’s football team, performing in Berlin for the first time, also took home a silver medal after losing 2-0 to Bangladesh in the final of the F3 division. Israel reportedly won 19 medals at the last Special Olympics World Games in 2019. A total of 7,000 athletes from nearly 200 countries competed in 26 sports at this year’s Special Olympics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.algemeiner.com/2023/06/27/israels-special-olympics-delegation-wins-25-medals-at-international-world-games-in-berlin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos