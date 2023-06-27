India and Pakistan clash at the Cricket World Cup in October, politics permitting

New Delhi — The Pakistan national cricket team is scheduled to travel to India later this year to face the neighboring country in a highly anticipated Cricket World Cup match, the sport’s governing body announced on Tuesday. It will be the Pakistani team’s first trip to the rival country in seven years if all goes according to plan, but the two nuclear-armed Asian nations aren’t just rivals on the cricket field.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the 2023 World Cup and India vs. Pakistan immediately resonated in the cards as one of the most exciting face-offs. The match is scheduled for October 15 at the 132,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, named after India’s current leader.

The Pakistan team last came to India in 2016 for the T20 World Cup, a shorter form of the game, but the two countries have not met in a full series for a decade and have only played a few full matches since 2007 . at neutral locations outside the countries.

Relations between the cricket teams of India and Pakistan have remained frosty, as have their political and diplomatic ties. Over the past decade, political tensions have escalated into military conflicts on a number of occasions.

Activists from the group ‘Youth Forum for Kashmir’ chant slogans as they burn a photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian flag during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan, August 15, 2019. Getty



The two countries have fought several wars and have been embroiled in an ongoing border dispute since 1947, when the partition of British colonial India led to the creation of the two separate nations.

Pakistan’s National Cricket Council (PCB) said on Tuesday it would need permission from the country’s government to travel to India for the scheduled matches. Pakistan had previously refused to send its team to India and threatened to boycott the tournament completely unless the matches were held at neutral venues.

But ICC officials managed to broker a deal, with Pakistan offering a hybrid model for the Asia Cup scheduled for September, with Pakistan hosting some matches and the rest, including India’s matches, to be played in Sri Lanka. Pakistan was adamant that if India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, their team would not travel to India for the World Cup.

Tension and Cricket Diplomacy

Held every four years, the Cricket World Cup is watched by millions of fans around the world. It is by far the most popular sport in both India and Pakistan and is followed and played every day by millions of people at all levels, including on the streets. The two countries have produced some of the best cricketers in the history of the game, some of whom have achieved near godlike status in their home countries.

Kashmiri boys play cricket in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, in a file photo dated July 10, 2019. Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto/Getty



A World Cup clash between the two countries in 2019 was watched on TV by some 273 million people. By comparison, in 2022, about 113 million people tuned in for the Super Bowl.

“It’s going to be a drama, lots of fireworks and a good match,” Yash Chawla, a former Indian cricket journalist, told CBS News after Tuesday’s announcement.

Cricket has both played a role in easing tension between the two rival countries and fallen victim to their geopolitical rivalry. While some politicians on both sides of the disputed border believe cricket should be left out of politics entirely, others believe two countries firing on each other should avoid sending teams to compete in any location.

There have been no significant peace talks between India and Pakistan for years. Tension soared after a 2019 terror attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which even led to it air raids are carried out.



Tensions between India and Pakistan are rising in Kashmir 05:49

Prime Minister of Pakistan at the time Imran Khan – a cricketing legend himself who captained the national team when they won the World Cup in 1992 – suggested peace talks with India to resolve the differences. However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has refused to hold talks with Pakistan, accusing the country of being a “sponsor” of cross-border terrorism.

At the recent meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in India, the country’s foreign minister called his Pakistani counterpart a “spokesperson for [the] terrorism industry.”

Against that level of political hostility, there was still no clarity on Tuesday as to whether the Pakistani government would grant the necessary permission for the country’s cricket team to travel to India.

But fans were looking forward to the game regardless.

Ten teams compete for first place in the 46-day tournament, which starts on October 5. The matches will be played in 10 Indian cities, with the final scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.