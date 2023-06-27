Sports
Schedule released for professional hockey team Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) — A schedule has been released for Baton Rouge’s as-yet unnamed pro hockey team.
The following dates, times and locations have been announced:
- Thursday, October 26 – 7:30 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, October 27 – 7:30 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday, October 28 – 7 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, November 3 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Thursday, November 9 – 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, November 10 – 7:30 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday November 17 – 7:30pm against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday November 18 – 7pm vs Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Canes River Center
- Wednesday, November 22 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, November 24 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday, November 25 – 7 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, December 1 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday 2-7 PM against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, December 8 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday, December 9 – 7 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center
- Thursday, December 14 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, December 15 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday, December 16 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Tuesday, December 26 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, December 29 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, December 30 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, January 5 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, January 6 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, January 12 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, January 13 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, January 26 – 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Saturday, January 27 – 7:05 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Friday, February 2 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center
- Saturday, February 3 – 7 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center
- Sunday February 4 – 4 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hokey at the Apex Center
- Friday, February 9 – 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Friday, February 16 – 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Saturday, February 17 – 7:05 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Friday, February 23 – 7:35 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
- Saturday, February 24 – 7 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center
- Sunday, February 25 – 4 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center
- Thursday, February 29 – 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, March 1 – 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday 2-7 PM against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, March 8 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Saturday, March 9 – 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
- Sunday, March 10 – 4:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
- Friday, March 15 – 7:30 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday, March 16 – 7:05 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Sunday, March 17 – 4:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center
- Thursday, March 21 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Friday, March 22 – 7:35 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
- Saturday, March 23 – 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex
- Friday, March 29 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday, March 30 – 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Sunday, March 31 – 4 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday April 5 – 7:30pm against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday, April 6 – 7 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Canes River Center
- Thursday, April 11 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Friday, April 12 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
- Saturday, April 13 – 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center
Details about individual tickets and season tickets have not yet been released.
A team name has also not yet been chosen, but officials said they have narrowed it down to three choices.
An event in July is expected to allow people to enter the Raising Canes River Center to visibly see the new hockey layout for the arena.
