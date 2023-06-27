Schedule released for professional hockey team Baton Rouge





BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) — A schedule has been released for Baton Rouge’s as-yet unnamed pro hockey team. The following dates, times and locations have been announced: Thursday, October 26 – 7:30 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, October 27 – 7:30 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday, October 28 – 7 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, November 3 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Thursday, November 9 – 7:30 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, November 10 – 7:30 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday November 17 – 7:30pm against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday November 18 – 7pm vs Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Canes River Center

Wednesday, November 22 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, November 24 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday, November 25 – 7 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, December 1 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday 2-7 PM against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, December 8 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday, December 9 – 7 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center

Thursday, December 14 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, December 15 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday, December 16 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Tuesday, December 26 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, December 29 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, December 30 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, January 5 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, January 6 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, January 12 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, January 13 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, January 26 – 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Saturday, January 27 – 7:05 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Friday, February 2 – 7:30 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center

Saturday, February 3 – 7 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center

Sunday February 4 – 4 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hokey at the Apex Center

Friday, February 9 – 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Friday, February 16 – 7:35 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Saturday, February 17 – 7:05 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Friday, February 23 – 7:35 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Saturday, February 24 – 7 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center

Sunday, February 25 – 4 p.m. vs. Wytheville Pro Hockey at the Apex Center

Thursday, February 29 – 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, March 1 – 7:30 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday 2-7 PM against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, March 8 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Saturday, March 9 – 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Sunday, March 10 – 4:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Friday, March 15 – 7:30 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday, March 16 – 7:05 PM against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Sunday, March 17 – 4:05 p.m. against the Columbus River Dragons at the Columbus, Georgia Civic Center

Thursday, March 21 – 8:05 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, March 22 – 7:35 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Saturday, March 23 – 6:05 p.m. against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex

Friday, March 29 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday, March 30 – 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Sunday, March 31 – 4 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday April 5 – 7:30pm against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday, April 6 – 7 p.m. against the Port Huron Prowlers at the Raising Canes River Center

Thursday, April 11 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Friday, April 12 – 7:30 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center

Saturday, April 13 – 7 p.m. against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Raising Canes River Center Details about individual tickets and season tickets have not yet been released. A team name has also not yet been chosen, but officials said they have narrowed it down to three choices. RELATED: Name for new BR pro hockey team reduced to 3 options An event in July is expected to allow people to enter the Raising Canes River Center to visibly see the new hockey layout for the arena. RELATED: Pro hockey returns to Baton Rouge Click here to report a typo. Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

