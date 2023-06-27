Women’s Hockey Reveals 2023-24 Schedule





SCHENECTADY, ​​NY The Union College women’s hockey schedule for 2023-24 was released this week by the head coach Jose Sciba as Union looks to build on one of the most successful seasons in the program’s history with another competitive campaign. Union’s usual 34-game schedule features 12 out-of-conference matchups in addition to a full streak of 22 ECAC Hockey games. Union will be home for 15 games and, in addition to 18 real road games, will also be staying nearby for the annual Mayor’s Cup competition. Overall, more than half of Union’s games will be played against teams that finished the 2022-2023 season at the national level (14 games) or received votes at the national level (four games). “We are extremely excited for the 2023-24 season,” said Sciba. “We hit some new milestones last year and we’re aiming for even more this season. Our non-conference schedule will challenge us with some well-known opponents, as well as some new ones, including a national champion and an NCAA Tournament team on the way. We believe these matches will set us up for a very competitive ECAC schedule, where we will face a nationally ranked team [almost] every weekend. We can’t wait to get back on the ice and see our fans at Messa Rink.” Union kicks off the 2023-2024 season on the road at St. Cloud State University on September 23-24, taking on a Huskies team that finished 12th in last season’s USCHO.com national poll. The team returns home for two weekends in a row, starting with a pair of Homecoming and Family Weekend matchups with Robert Morris University on September 29-30 in the Colonials’ first games as a reformed program. The homestand continues with two games against the College of Holy Cross on October 6 and 7 before hitting the road again to take on Rochester Institute of Technology for a pair of non-conference matchups on October 13 and 14. Last season, Union had some thrilling one-goal victories against the Tigers in Schenectady. ECAC Hockey play begins October 20 and 21 as the Garnet and White make the trek to Harvard University and Dartmouth College. Four more home games follow, as Cornell University and reigning ECAC Hockey Tournament champion Colgate University come to Schenectady on October 27-28, followed by Clarkson University and St. Lawrence University on November 3-4. If you don’t get a chance to see Union at the eight early home games, there’s only one chance to see the team at Messa Rink in the next two months. Union will head out for an ECAC weekend at Yale University and Brown University (Nov. 10-11) before taking a break for the finals, then December kicks off with games at Quinnipiac University and Princeton University (Dec. 1-2). The team will return to the Capital Region to close out 2023 with a house-to-house series with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on December 8 and 9. Union ushers in 2024 on New Year’s Day at Saint Michael’s College before heading to Pennsylvania for two games against College Hockey America champion Penn State University on January 5-6. After a weekend in the North Country at St. Lawrence and Clarkson on January 12-13, Union will play seven of its last nine regular season games in the Capital Region. A January 19 home game against Dartmouth sets the stage for the annual Mayor’s Cup at the MVP Arena against RPI on January 27, as Union look to bring home the trophy for a second time. The team will look to capitalize on that momentum in a series of three home games in four days that will challenge the squad, taking on Harvard in a rare game on Wednesday night (Jan. 31) before a usual weekend series featuring Brown and Yale ( February 2-3). After completing the road slate at Colgate and Cornell on February 9-10, Union closes out the regular season and celebrates Senior Weekend on February 16-17 against Princeton and Quinnipiac before entering the ECAC Hockey Tournament at the end of the month. .

